China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -1.8%, CSI300 -1.8%, HSI -2.6%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.7%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.2%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.6%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.6%

CNY official close 7.0105 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -1.6%

SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

China, Greece agree to push ahead with COSCO's Piraeus Port investment

China's NEV market may contract this year due to subsidy cut-industry assoc

Antaike sees obstacles to lifting curbs on Chinese scrap copper imports

Data:

China Oct new bank loans dip to 22-mth low, more easing expected

London's share of global yuan trading declines in August vs May- report

Company moves:

In focus

Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record

FACTBOX-China's love of e-commerce powers Alibaba's Singles' Day

Tencent Music's quarterly revenue beats on subscriber growth

China's Jingye Group agrees outline deal to rescue British Steel

Equity changes/IPOs

Gree Electric Appliances' 000651.SZ controlling shareholder postpones share transfer plan

Betta Pharma's 300558.SZ shareholders and party acting in concert plan to unload up to 4.17% stake

TCL Corp 000100.SZ bought back company shares worth 1.8 bln yuan as of Nov 11

M&A

Gree Electric Appliances 000651.SZ to invest 2 bln yuan in Sanan Optoelectronics for 4.76% stake

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

China Railway Construction's 601186.SS consortium wins contracts worth 22.2 bln yuan

Shanghai Construction Group 600170.SS receives subsidies of 432.2 million yuan in Jan-Oct

Inner Mongolia Junzheng's 601216.SS unit to sell 3.36% stake in Huatai Insurance Group

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.