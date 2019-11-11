China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -1.8%, CSI300 -1.8%, HSI -2.6%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.7%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.2%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.6%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.6%

CNY official close 7.0105 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -1.6%

SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

China, Greece agree to push ahead with COSCO's Piraeus Port investment

China's NEV market may contract this year due to subsidy cut-industry assoc

Antaike sees obstacles to lifting curbs on Chinese scrap copper imports

Data:

China Oct new bank loans dip to 22-mth low, more easing expected

London's share of global yuan trading declines in August vs May- report

Company moves:

In focus

Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record

FACTBOX-China's love of e-commerce powers Alibaba's Singles' Day

Tencent Music's quarterly revenue beats on subscriber growth

China's Jingye Group agrees outline deal to rescue British Steel

Equity changes/IPOs

Gree Electric Appliances' 000651.SZ controlling shareholder postpones share transfer plan

Betta Pharma's 300558.SZ shareholders and party acting in concert plan to unload up to 4.17% stake

TCL Corp 000100.SZ bought back company shares worth 1.8 bln yuan as of Nov 11

M&A

Gree Electric Appliances 000651.SZ to invest 2 bln yuan in Sanan Optoelectronics for 4.76% stake

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

China Railway Construction's 601186.SS consortium wins contracts worth 22.2 bln yuan

Shanghai Construction Group 600170.SS receives subsidies of 432.2 million yuan in Jan-Oct

Inner Mongolia Junzheng's 601216.SS unit to sell 3.36% stake in Huatai Insurance Group

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters