China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC 0.9%, CSI300 0.8%, HSI 0.8%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.9%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.6%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.3%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.1%

CNY official close 7.0672 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.2%

Policy, government, sector news:

Trump: 'ahead of schedule' on China trade deal

U.S. may extend tariff suspensions on $34 billion in Chinese goods

Trump says U.S. will cooperate with 'like-minded' nations on 5G networks

U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy program

U.S. rejects sanctions sought by China in tariffs case, going to arbitration - trade official

Emerging markets need more say on digital currencies -Chinese official

China's egg futures hit three-year high as pork prices surge

Company moves:

In focus

TikTok owner ByteDance eyes IPO in Hong Kong -FT

China's ZTE quadruples Q3 profit after rebounding from U.S. sanctions

Ganfeng Lithium Q3 profits crash on lower prices, fair value loss

Earnings/Performance

Wus Printed Circuit Kunshan's 002463.SZ Q3 net profit up 99.7% y/y

Sanan Optoelectronics' 600703.SS 9-month net profit down 55.6% y/y

Lingyi iTech Guangdong's 002600.SZ 9-month net profit up 696.6% y/y

Tsingtao Brewery's 600600.SS0168.HK 9-mth net profit up 23.2% y/y

Gunagzhou Baiyun International Airport's 600004.SS 9-mth net profit down 37.6% y/y

Yunnan Baiyao Group's 000538.SZ Q3 net profit up 5.6% y/y

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharma's 600332.SS0874.HK 9-month net profit down 8.1% y/y

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' 600066.SS 9-mth net profit up 10.6% y/y

China Shenhua Energy's 601088.SS1088.HK 9-month net profit up 5.1% y/y

China Coal Energy's 601898.SS1088.HK 9-mth net profit up 41.8% y/y

Sinopec Oilfield Service's 600871.SS1033.HK 9-mth net profit up 64.4% y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Meinian Onehealth's 002044.SZ shares involving 324.6 mln yuan

Zijin Mining Group 601899.SS gets approval for public issuance of a-shares

Regulator approves Naura Tech 002371.SZ to issue shares in private placement

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

New Hope Liuhe 000876.SZ gets securities regulator's approval to issue convertible bonds

