China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC 0.1%, CSI300 0.3%, HSI 0.0%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.8%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.2%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 1.9%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 0.2%

CNY official close 7.075 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.6%

SHANGHAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Trump praises U.S.-China trade talks as Beijing seeks billions in WTO case against U.S.

Pompeo: 'Completely inappropriate' for China to retaliate against U.S. businesses -CNBC

U.S. Commerce chief: U.S.-China trade deal doesn't need to be inked next month

China asks WTO for $2.4 billion sanctions against U.S. in latest clash

Data:

China Sept home price growth flatlines, fewer cities see price gains

China more than doubles Sept approval for fixed-asset investment projects

China disposed of 1.4 trillion yuan bad loans in Jan-Sept

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

China United Network Communications' 600050.SS 9-mth net profit up 24.4% y/y

Ping An Bank's 000001.SZ Q3 net profit up 16.0% y/y, 9-mth up 15.5% y/y

Yonghui Superstores' 601933.SS prelim 9-mth net profit up 51.1% y/y

Luxshare Precision's 002475.SZ Q3 net profit up 66.7% y/y

Lens Technology's 300433.SZ Q3 net profit up 108.6% y/y

Chongqing Zhifei Biological's 300122.SZ Q3 net profit up 52.4% y/y

East Money Information's 300059.SZ net profit up 116.2% y/y in Q3

Jointown Pharmaceutical's 600998.SS 9-mth net profit up 32.05% y/y

Beijing Dabeinong Technology's 002385.SZ Q3 net profit down 20.3% y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

ZTE 000063.SZ0763.HK gets approval to issue up to 686.8 million new a-shares in private placement

Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of CATL'S 300750.SZ shares involving 302.9 mln yuan

Jiangsu Financial Leasing's 600901.SS shareholder plans to unload up to 2.75% stake

Goertek 002241.SZ plans to buy back company shares worth up to 1.0 bln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Xinhu Zhongbao 600208.SS sees shrinking investment gains if 51 Credit Card 2051.HK continues to fall

