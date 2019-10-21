China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC 0.1%, CSI300 0.3%, HSI 0.0%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.8%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.2%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 1.9%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 0.2%

CNY official close 7.075 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.6%

SHANGHAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Trump praises U.S.-China trade talks as Beijing seeks billions in WTO case against U.S.

Pompeo: 'Completely inappropriate' for China to retaliate against U.S. businesses -CNBC

U.S. Commerce chief: U.S.-China trade deal doesn't need to be inked next month

China asks WTO for $2.4 billion sanctions against U.S. in latest clash

Data:

China Sept home price growth flatlines, fewer cities see price gains

China more than doubles Sept approval for fixed-asset investment projects

China disposed of 1.4 trillion yuan bad loans in Jan-Sept

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

China United Network Communications' 600050.SS 9-mth net profit up 24.4% y/y

Ping An Bank's 000001.SZ Q3 net profit up 16.0% y/y, 9-mth up 15.5% y/y

Yonghui Superstores' 601933.SS prelim 9-mth net profit up 51.1% y/y

Luxshare Precision's 002475.SZ Q3 net profit up 66.7% y/y

Lens Technology's 300433.SZ Q3 net profit up 108.6% y/y

Chongqing Zhifei Biological's 300122.SZ Q3 net profit up 52.4% y/y

East Money Information's 300059.SZ net profit up 116.2% y/y in Q3

Jointown Pharmaceutical's 600998.SS 9-mth net profit up 32.05% y/y

Beijing Dabeinong Technology's 002385.SZ Q3 net profit down 20.3% y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

ZTE 000063.SZ0763.HK gets approval to issue up to 686.8 million new a-shares in private placement

Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of CATL'S 300750.SZ shares involving 302.9 mln yuan

Jiangsu Financial Leasing's 600901.SS shareholder plans to unload up to 2.75% stake

Goertek 002241.SZ plans to buy back company shares worth up to 1.0 bln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Xinhu Zhongbao 600208.SS sees shrinking investment gains if 51 Credit Card 2051.HK continues to fall

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters