China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -1.0%, CSI300 -1.1%, HSI -0.8%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -3.5%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used -0.3%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 1.9% pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 0.5%

CNY official close 7.119 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -1.1%

SHANGHAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Trump questions Mnuchin over request Chinese delay U.S. farm trip

China buys about 10 cargoes of U.S. soybeans after trade talks

China to send state officials to 100 private firms including Alibaba

Chinese U.S. homebuying to hit 8-year low, says leading property site

Canada says officials did not act improperly when arresting Huawei CFO

First Argentine crushing plants approved for soymeal exports to China -Argentina ag min

China's Hebei province orders industries to step up smog controls

Data:

China Aug pork imports jump 76% as disease decimates local supply - customs

Company moves:

In focus

Huawei CFO's arrest at airport to be focus of Vancouver hearing

C.P. plans bigger, cleaner pig farms after disease devastates Chinese herd

Equity changes/IPOs

Shenzhen Jushenghua Sells Shares In China Vanke 000002.SZ2202.HK - HKEx Filing

Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Dongshan Precision's 002384.SZ shares involving 330.66 mln yuan

Beijing Dabeinong Technology's 002385.SZ chairman to unload up to 6% stake

Lock-up period for Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank's 601128.SS 1.06 bln shares to end

M&A

Shenzhen Kingdom Sci-Tech 600446.SS scraps plan to buy stake in Touchance Corp

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

China State Construction Engineering 601668.SS wins contracts for 25.6 bln yuan

CATL 300750.SZ gets approvals for unit to invest a$55 mln in Australia's Pilbara Minerals

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

