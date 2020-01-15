China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -0.5%, CSI300 -0.6%, HSI -0.4%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.1%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.1%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.5%

CNY official close 6.89 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -0.7%

SHANGHAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

U.S. and China tiptoe around holes in new trade agreement

China's 'market condition' caveat on U.S. ag purchases adds to Phase 1 doubts

U.S-China trade deal touts financial sector wins, but there's a sense of deja-vu

China to buy rare earths from U.S. as part of trade pact

Merkel to seek end to Huawei dispute in her conservative camp- sources

China's growing influence rattles S.E. Asia as U.S. retreats, survey shows

Chinese ambassador warns Dutch government against restricting ASML supplies

Congo opens Chinese-owned Deziwa copper and cobalt mine

Data:

POLL-China Q4 growth seen hovering at 6.0%, more policy support expected

Company moves:

In focus

Tesla challenger Nio says talks with Guangzhou Automobile in early stage

Earnings/Performance

Industrial Bank's 601166.SS prelim 2019 net profit up 8.7% y/y

Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery 603369.SS sees 2019 net profit up 20%-30% y/y

Ningbo Zhoushan Port's 601018.SS prelim 2019 net profit up 16.6% y/y

Zoomlion 000157.SZ1157.HK sees 2019 net profit up 112.9%-122.8% y/y

Oppein Home Group 603833.SS sees 2019 net profit up 15-25% y/y

Ping An Insurance Group's 601318.SS2318.HK 2019 premium income up 10.5% y/y

China Life Insurance's 601628.SS2628.HK 2019 Premium Income up 6% y/y

PICC 601319.SS1339.HK units' premium income up 11.2% y/y in 2019

Power Construction's 601669.SS new contracts up 12.3% y/y in 2019

Equity changes/IPOs

Shenzhen Stock Exchange filing shows block trade of Luxshare Precision Industry's 002475.SZ shares involving 2.7 bln yuan

LG Chem sells H-shares of Ganfeng Lithium on Jan 10 - HKEx Filing

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

BYD 002594.SZ1211.HK gets regulatory approval to issue bonds worth up to 10.0 bln yuan

Lingyi iTech Guangdong 002600.SZ plans to sell two companies for 800 mln yuan

