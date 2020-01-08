China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC -1.2%, CSI300 -1.2%, HSI -0.8%
HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.8%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.7%
HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.8%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.0%
CNY official close 6.9456 per dollar
FTSE China A50 -1.0%
SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
China pneumonia outbreak may be linked to new type of virus -WHO
'Shot across the bow': U.S. steps up pressure on UK ahead of Huawei decision
U.S. lawmaker seeks ban on intelligence sharing with countries that use Huawei
EXCLUSIVE-China suspends national rollout of ethanol mandate - sources
US-China trade deal could hurt Brazil soy exports -Brazil farm official
Norway hopes for China free-trade deal in 2020, industry minister says
FOCUS-Alibaba undercuts Amazon in Europe to woo wary brands
Data:
China's sow herd grows in December, but disease risks remain
China inflation data Thursday 9:30 am (0130 GMT)
Company moves:
In focus
Luckin Coffee seeks more of China market, launches equity deals worth $821 mln
China's Huishang Bank to take part in Baoshang's revamp -sources
CITIC to sell 22% stake in McDonald's China business to PE arm -sources
China's CNPC pulls staff from Iraq oilfield as tensions rise
Geely, Mercedes-Benz launch $780 mln JV to make electric smart-branded cars
China's Juneyao Air to set up branches abroad in expansion drive
Earnings/Performance
Han's Laser Tech Industry 002008.SZ sees 2019 net profit down 58%-63% y/y
Poly Developments' 600048.SS prelim 2019 net profit up 40.6% y/y
China Citic Bank's 601998.SS 2019 prelim net profit up 7.9% y/y
SAIC Motor's 600104.SS vehicle sales down 11.5% y/y in 2019
Equity changes/IPOs
Hainan Airlines' 600221.SS controlling shareholder plans to unload up to 1% stake to repay loans
M&A
Aier Eye Hospital 300015.SZ plans acquisition for 1.87 bln yuan via cash, share issue
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
Tangshan Jidong Cement 000401.SZ, units receive govt subsidies of 651.2 mln yuan for 2019
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
