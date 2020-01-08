China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -1.2%, CSI300 -1.2%, HSI -0.8%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.8%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.7%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.8%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.0%

CNY official close 6.9456 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -1.0%

China pneumonia outbreak may be linked to new type of virus -WHO

'Shot across the bow': U.S. steps up pressure on UK ahead of Huawei decision

U.S. lawmaker seeks ban on intelligence sharing with countries that use Huawei

EXCLUSIVE-China suspends national rollout of ethanol mandate - sources

US-China trade deal could hurt Brazil soy exports -Brazil farm official

Norway hopes for China free-trade deal in 2020, industry minister says

FOCUS-Alibaba undercuts Amazon in Europe to woo wary brands

Data:

China's sow herd grows in December, but disease risks remain

China inflation data Thursday 9:30 am (0130 GMT)

Company moves:

In focus

Luckin Coffee seeks more of China market, launches equity deals worth $821 mln

China's Huishang Bank to take part in Baoshang's revamp -sources

CITIC to sell 22% stake in McDonald's China business to PE arm -sources

China's CNPC pulls staff from Iraq oilfield as tensions rise

Geely, Mercedes-Benz launch $780 mln JV to make electric smart-branded cars

China's Juneyao Air to set up branches abroad in expansion drive

Earnings/Performance

Han's Laser Tech Industry 002008.SZ sees 2019 net profit down 58%-63% y/y

Poly Developments' 600048.SS prelim 2019 net profit up 40.6% y/y

China Citic Bank's 601998.SS 2019 prelim net profit up 7.9% y/y

SAIC Motor's 600104.SS vehicle sales down 11.5% y/y in 2019

Equity changes/IPOs

Hainan Airlines' 600221.SS controlling shareholder plans to unload up to 1% stake to repay loans

M&A

Aier Eye Hospital 300015.SZ plans acquisition for 1.87 bln yuan via cash, share issue

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Tangshan Jidong Cement 000401.SZ, units receive govt subsidies of 651.2 mln yuan for 2019

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

