China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC 0.3%, CSI300 0.4%, HSI -0.5%
HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.8%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.5%
HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 1.1%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.6%
CNY official close 6.9632 per dollar
FTSE China A50 +0.1%
SHANGHAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
Trump says U.S.-China trade deal will be signed on Jan. 15
China cuts banks' reserve ratios again, frees up $115 bln to spur economy
China says confident of Central Asia support before Pompeo visit
EXCLUSIVE-Hong Kongers support protester demands; minority wants independence from China - Reuters poll
China adjusts CFETS index basket, cutting dollar weighting
China publishes rules to regulate trading of bonds after default
China approves home-grown vaccines, offering alternative to global drugmakers' products
Data:
China QFII quota rises to $111.40 bln at end-Dec - FX regulator
Macau casino revenue falls in December the most in almost 4 years
China issues first 2020 fuel export quotas, up 53% from year ago
Data due:
China Caixin manufacturing PMI for Dec
Company moves:
In focus
Tencent gets into global groove with stake in Vivendi's Universal
China's Anbang Insurance in fresh attempt to sell stake in Chengdu bank
HNA aims to reach a turning point in resolving liquidity risks next year - chairman
China's Changan Auto says to sell stake in PSA JV to a Baoneng subsidiary
China's largest potash producer fails in fifth bid to raise funds
Earnings/Performance
By-Health 300146.SZ sees net loss in 2019 due to write-off provisions
Equity changes/IPOs
Shenzhen Jushenghua Sells A-Shares At China Vanke On Dec 26 - HKEx Filing
Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Chengdu Kanghong's 002773.SZ shares involving 324.6 mln yuan
M&A
Foshan Haitian Flavouring And Food 603288.SS to invest 169.2 mln yuan in edible oil firm for 67% stake
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
Zhejiang Longsheng 600352.SS receives government supporting fund of 125 mln yuan
China Shipbuilding's 601989.SS unit receives land compensation of 1.7 bln yuan
China Minsheng Banking 600016.SS writes off bad debts totalling 1.9 billion yuan
