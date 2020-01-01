China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC 0.3%, CSI300 0.4%, HSI -0.5%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.8%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.5%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 1.1%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.6%

CNY official close 6.9632 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.1%

SHANGHAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Trump says U.S.-China trade deal will be signed on Jan. 15

China cuts banks' reserve ratios again, frees up $115 bln to spur economy

China says confident of Central Asia support before Pompeo visit

EXCLUSIVE-Hong Kongers support protester demands; minority wants independence from China - Reuters poll

China adjusts CFETS index basket, cutting dollar weighting

China publishes rules to regulate trading of bonds after default

China approves home-grown vaccines, offering alternative to global drugmakers' products

Data:

China QFII quota rises to $111.40 bln at end-Dec - FX regulator

Macau casino revenue falls in December the most in almost 4 years

China issues first 2020 fuel export quotas, up 53% from year ago

Data due:

China Caixin manufacturing PMI for Dec

Company moves:

In focus

Tencent gets into global groove with stake in Vivendi's Universal

China's Anbang Insurance in fresh attempt to sell stake in Chengdu bank

HNA aims to reach a turning point in resolving liquidity risks next year - chairman

China's Changan Auto says to sell stake in PSA JV to a Baoneng subsidiary

China's largest potash producer fails in fifth bid to raise funds

Earnings/Performance

By-Health 300146.SZ sees net loss in 2019 due to write-off provisions

Equity changes/IPOs

Shenzhen Jushenghua Sells A-Shares At China Vanke On Dec 26 - HKEx Filing

Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Chengdu Kanghong's 002773.SZ shares involving 324.6 mln yuan

M&A

Foshan Haitian Flavouring And Food 603288.SS to invest 169.2 mln yuan in edible oil firm for 67% stake

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Zhejiang Longsheng 600352.SS receives government supporting fund of 125 mln yuan

China Shipbuilding's 601989.SS unit receives land compensation of 1.7 bln yuan

China Minsheng Banking 600016.SS writes off bad debts totalling 1.9 billion yuan

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

