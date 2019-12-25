China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC 0.0%, CSI300 -0.1%
Stock connect, HK stock market closed for holiday
CNY official close 6.989 per dollar
FTSE China A50 -0.5%
SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
Trump says he and Xi will sign China trade deal
'It doesn't matter if it's Christmas' - Hong Kong pro-democracy activists keep up protests
FACTBOX-China fast-tracks railway, highway projects to spur growth
FACTBOX-China ramps up investment in airports to spur economic growth
China clamps down on risks in rental housing market
Data:
China rare earth magnet exports to U.S. slide by a fifth in Nov
China's Nov soybean imports from U.S. rise as tariff-free cargoes arrive
China's Nov Saudi crude oil imports hit record high
Company moves:
In focus
China Cinda Asset offers about $1 bln liquidity support to Peking Founder -sources
Equity changes/IPOs
Shanghai Exchange filing shows block trade of China Minsheng Banking's 600016.SS1988.HK A-shares involving 2.16 bln yuan
Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt's 300618.SZ shareholder plans to cut up to 3% stake
Lock-up period for Bank Of Hangzhou's 600926.SS shares to end on Dec 31
Regulation
Hoshine Silicon Industry's 603260.SS shareholder warned by securities regulator
Haisco Pharmaceutical Group 002653.SZ warned by regulator for violation of regulations
Trading halt/resumption
Trading in Tianqi Lithium's 002466.SZ shares to resume on Dec 26
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
Guangzhou Automobile's 601238.SS2238.HK unit receives supporting fund of 630 mln yuan
Zhejiang Dahua 002236.SZ plans technology base project for about 2 bln yuan
