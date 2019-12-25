China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC 0.0%, CSI300 -0.1%

Stock connect, HK stock market closed for holiday

CNY official close 6.989 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -0.5%

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Trump says he and Xi will sign China trade deal

'It doesn't matter if it's Christmas' - Hong Kong pro-democracy activists keep up protests

FACTBOX-China fast-tracks railway, highway projects to spur growth

FACTBOX-China ramps up investment in airports to spur economic growth

China clamps down on risks in rental housing market

Data:

China rare earth magnet exports to U.S. slide by a fifth in Nov

China's Nov soybean imports from U.S. rise as tariff-free cargoes arrive

China's Nov Saudi crude oil imports hit record high

Company moves:

In focus

China Cinda Asset offers about $1 bln liquidity support to Peking Founder -sources

Equity changes/IPOs

Shanghai Exchange filing shows block trade of China Minsheng Banking's 600016.SS1988.HK A-shares involving 2.16 bln yuan

Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt's 300618.SZ shareholder plans to cut up to 3% stake

Lock-up period for Bank Of Hangzhou's 600926.SS shares to end on Dec 31

Regulation

Hoshine Silicon Industry's 603260.SS shareholder warned by securities regulator

Haisco Pharmaceutical Group 002653.SZ warned by regulator for violation of regulations

Trading halt/resumption

Trading in Tianqi Lithium's 002466.SZ shares to resume on Dec 26

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Guangzhou Automobile's 601238.SS2238.HK unit receives supporting fund of 630 mln yuan

Zhejiang Dahua 002236.SZ plans technology base project for about 2 bln yuan

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.