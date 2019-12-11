China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC 0.2%, CSI300 0.1%, HSI 0.8%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.9%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.3%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.9%

CNY official close 7.0386 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.3%

SHANGHAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Trump to meet with advisers Thursday about Dec. 15 tariffs on China -sources

China books largest amount of U.S. soybeans since April - USDA

China retaliatory tariffs cost billions in U.S. lost consumption -study

China's bitcoin miners scoop up greater production power -research

Chinese city reverses decision to end curb on property sales after one day - media

China tightens rules to prevent govt losing control of state financial firms

China to allow onshore bonds as collateral in short-term forex borrowing

Company moves:

In focus

Telefonica Deutschland picks Nokia and Huawei for 5G network

Tesla plans increasing imported Model 3 prices in China from January -sources

China's WeWork equivalent Ucommune files for U.S. IPO

China graft watchdog probes CNMC exec for corruption

BMW Signs Lithium Supply Deal With China's Ganfeng

Equity changes/IPOs

Shenzhen Stock Exchange filing shows block trade of Goertek's 002241.SZ shares involving 508.1 mln yuan

China's National Council For Social Security Fund Sells H-Shares In Zoomlion On Dec 6 - HKEx Filing

M&A

Sany Heavy Industry 600031.SS to acquire stake in auto financial firm

Trading halt/resumption

Hengtong Optic-Electric's 600487.SS share trade to halt pending regulatory approval for asset acquisition

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Bank Of Shanghai 601229.SS gets shanghai state assets regulator's approval to issue convertible bonds

