China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC 0.2%, CSI300 0.1%, HSI 0.8%
HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.9%
HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.3%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.9%
CNY official close 7.0386 per dollar
FTSE China A50 +0.3%
SHANGHAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
Trump to meet with advisers Thursday about Dec. 15 tariffs on China -sources
China books largest amount of U.S. soybeans since April - USDA
China retaliatory tariffs cost billions in U.S. lost consumption -study
China's bitcoin miners scoop up greater production power -research
Chinese city reverses decision to end curb on property sales after one day - media
China tightens rules to prevent govt losing control of state financial firms
China to allow onshore bonds as collateral in short-term forex borrowing
Company moves:
In focus
Telefonica Deutschland picks Nokia and Huawei for 5G network
Tesla plans increasing imported Model 3 prices in China from January -sources
China's WeWork equivalent Ucommune files for U.S. IPO
China graft watchdog probes CNMC exec for corruption
BMW Signs Lithium Supply Deal With China's Ganfeng
Equity changes/IPOs
Shenzhen Stock Exchange filing shows block trade of Goertek's 002241.SZ shares involving 508.1 mln yuan
China's National Council For Social Security Fund Sells H-Shares In Zoomlion On Dec 6 - HKEx Filing
M&A
Sany Heavy Industry 600031.SS to acquire stake in auto financial firm
Trading halt/resumption
Hengtong Optic-Electric's 600487.SS share trade to halt pending regulatory approval for asset acquisition
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
Bank Of Shanghai 601229.SS gets shanghai state assets regulator's approval to issue convertible bonds
