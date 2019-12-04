China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -0.2%, CSI300 0.0%, HSI -1.3%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.9%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.7%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 8.5%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.8%

CNY official close 7.0508 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -0.1%

SHANGHAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

China warns U.S. over Uighur bill, raising doubts over early trade deal

Trump says trade talks with China going "very well"

Trump says Huawei is a security risk as NATO seeks secure 5G

Long focused on Russia, NATO widens gaze towards China

China to implement more policies to stabilise jobs amid growing pressure

Hong Kong government pledges funds to boost economy hit by months of unrest

On Huawei, PM Johnson says Britain cannot prejudice security or cooperation

Data:

China Nov services sector activity rises to 7-month high- Caixin PMI

China capex growth hits 3-year low as weak economy, trade war drag

Company moves:

In focus

EXCLUSIVE-Deutsche Telekom freezes 5G deals pending Huawei ban decision

EXCLUSIVE-Alibaba-backed startup AutoX applies for driver-less test permit in California

China's Postal Savings Bank says some retail investors opt out of Shanghai listing

China video streamer iQiyi sees price hikes at home, gold abroad

China's SDIC adds to Europe's IPO market woes by pulling London listing

Earnings/Performance

Wens Foodstuff Group's 300498.SZ hog and chicken sales up y/y in Nov

Equity changes/IPOs

Jason Furniture Hangzhou's 603816.SS board of director aims to raise holdings in the company

M&A

Ningbo Joyson Electronic's 600699.SS unit to buy auto safety system assets for 512 mln yuan

Guanghui Energy 600256.SS to buy 40% stake in clean coal firm for 874.0 mln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

China Fortune Land Development 600340.SS plans investment of up to 95 bln yuan in 2020 for units

New Hope Liuhe 000876.SZ to invest 8.95 bln yuan in hog breeding projects

Bank Of Zhengzhou 002936.SZ6196.HK says has met the requirements to launch A-share price stability plan

