China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -0.1%, CSI300 -0.4%, HSI 0.2%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.4%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.4%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.9%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.9%

CNY official close 7.0279 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -0.2%

SHANGHAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Trump approves legislation backing Hong Kong protesters

China urged to lower 2020 growth target as trade war bites

China wants to speed up business reforms, investment to boost slowing economy -premier

China says CO2 border tax will damage global climate change fight

U.S. assures banks on dollar dealings with China's COSCO hit by Iran sanctions

SPECIAL REPORT-How Hong Kong's greatest tycoon went from friend of China to punching bag

EXCLUSIVE-In face of criticism, Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing says he’s getting used to ‘punches’

China's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk

Data:

China's industrial profits post steepest fall in 8 months

China front-loads $142 bln in 2020 local govt bonds to spur growth

Company moves:

In focus

EXCLUSIVE-China's ByteDance moves to ringfence its TikTok app amid U.S. probe -sources

Xiaomi growth slows in Q3 as China smartphone demand wanes

Hang Seng Indexes says Alibaba will be added to Hang Seng Composite Index

Equity changes/IPOs

China Northern Rare Earth 600111.SS plans share buyback of 150-190 mln yuan within 12 months

M&A

Wens Foodstuff's 300498.SZ unit to buy 61.9% stake in husbandry firm for 810.4 mln yuan

Guangzhou Baiyun Airport 600004.SS plans acquisition via cash, asset swap

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

China Jushi 600176.SS gets approval to issue 1 bln yuan worth of medium-term notes

Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies 600498.SS to issue 3.1 bln yuan worth of a-share convertible bonds

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

