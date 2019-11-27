China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Aly Song / Reuters

Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -0.1%, CSI300 -0.4%, HSI 0.2%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.4%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.4%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.9%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.9%

CNY official close 7.0279 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -0.2%

SHANGHAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Trump approves legislation backing Hong Kong protesters

China urged to lower 2020 growth target as trade war bites

China wants to speed up business reforms, investment to boost slowing economy -premier

China says CO2 border tax will damage global climate change fight

U.S. assures banks on dollar dealings with China's COSCO hit by Iran sanctions

SPECIAL REPORT-How Hong Kong's greatest tycoon went from friend of China to punching bag

EXCLUSIVE-In face of criticism, Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing says he’s getting used to ‘punches’

China's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk

Data:

China's industrial profits post steepest fall in 8 months

China front-loads $142 bln in 2020 local govt bonds to spur growth

Company moves:

In focus

EXCLUSIVE-China's ByteDance moves to ringfence its TikTok app amid U.S. probe -sources

Xiaomi growth slows in Q3 as China smartphone demand wanes

Hang Seng Indexes says Alibaba will be added to Hang Seng Composite Index

Equity changes/IPOs

China Northern Rare Earth 600111.SS plans share buyback of 150-190 mln yuan within 12 months

M&A

Wens Foodstuff's 300498.SZ unit to buy 61.9% stake in husbandry firm for 810.4 mln yuan

Guangzhou Baiyun Airport 600004.SS plans acquisition via cash, asset swap

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

China Jushi 600176.SS gets approval to issue 1 bln yuan worth of medium-term notes

Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies 600498.SS to issue 3.1 bln yuan worth of a-share convertible bonds

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters