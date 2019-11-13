China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -0.3%, CSI300 -0.1%, HSI -1.8%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -2.3%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 1.1%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.4%

CNY official close 7.023 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -0.1%

SHANGHAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. manufacturing group hacked by China as trade talks intensified-sources

China lowers capital ratio requirement for some infrastructure projects

Chinese importers buy U.S. soybean cargoes despite ports congestion

Protesters blockade universities, stockpile makeshift weapons as chaos grips Hong Kong

Frustration, safety fears at finance firms as protests paralyse Hong Kong

China in focus as West debates critical minerals challenge

Federal pension fund to include China investments, bucking political pressure

China's STAR Market stocks cede lofty valuations

China-backed consortium in $14 bln Guinea iron ore deal

China to announce billion-dollar investment in Brazilian port of Sao Luis - sources

Data:

China's annual aluminium consumption to fall for first time in 30 years - Antaike

Company moves:

In focus

Alibaba launches $13.4 bln Hong Kong listing to fund expansion

Tencent's quarterly profit drops 13% as economic slowdown bites

European steel leaders seek scrutiny of Chinese British Steel rescue

Amid privacy backlash, China's DJI unveils drone-to-phone tracking

Apple supplier Foxconn flags slight growth in core business as Q3 profit beats forecasts

Luckin Coffee's not-so-secret weapon in battle with Starbucks: Tea

China's biggest automaker SAIC aims to triple overseas sales by 2025

Equity changes/IPOs

Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Perfect World's 002624.SZ shares involving 663.6 mln yuan

M&A

Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart's 600655.SS unit to buy management firm for 1.26 bln yuan

Regulation

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital's 002415.SZ board directors probed by regulator for suspected information disclosure violations

Shandong Yisheng Livestock's 002458.SZ Vice Chairman warned for insider trading

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

S.F. Holding 002352.SZ plans to issue 5.8 bln yuan convertible bonds

Baiyin Nonferrous' 601212.SS unit to issue up to $400 mln worth of offshore bonds

China Railway Construction 601186.SS signs housing construction contract worth $3.8 bln in Ghana

