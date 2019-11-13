China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC -0.3%, CSI300 -0.1%, HSI -1.8%
HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -2.3%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4%
HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 1.1%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.4%
CNY official close 7.023 per dollar
FTSE China A50 -0.1%
SHANGHAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. manufacturing group hacked by China as trade talks intensified-sources
China lowers capital ratio requirement for some infrastructure projects
Chinese importers buy U.S. soybean cargoes despite ports congestion
Protesters blockade universities, stockpile makeshift weapons as chaos grips Hong Kong
Frustration, safety fears at finance firms as protests paralyse Hong Kong
China in focus as West debates critical minerals challenge
Federal pension fund to include China investments, bucking political pressure
China's STAR Market stocks cede lofty valuations
China-backed consortium in $14 bln Guinea iron ore deal
China to announce billion-dollar investment in Brazilian port of Sao Luis - sources
Data:
China's annual aluminium consumption to fall for first time in 30 years - Antaike
Company moves:
In focus
Alibaba launches $13.4 bln Hong Kong listing to fund expansion
Tencent's quarterly profit drops 13% as economic slowdown bites
European steel leaders seek scrutiny of Chinese British Steel rescue
Amid privacy backlash, China's DJI unveils drone-to-phone tracking
Apple supplier Foxconn flags slight growth in core business as Q3 profit beats forecasts
Luckin Coffee's not-so-secret weapon in battle with Starbucks: Tea
China's biggest automaker SAIC aims to triple overseas sales by 2025
Equity changes/IPOs
Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Perfect World's 002624.SZ shares involving 663.6 mln yuan
M&A
Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart's 600655.SS unit to buy management firm for 1.26 bln yuan
Regulation
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital's 002415.SZ board directors probed by regulator for suspected information disclosure violations
Shandong Yisheng Livestock's 002458.SZ Vice Chairman warned for insider trading
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
S.F. Holding 002352.SZ plans to issue 5.8 bln yuan convertible bonds
Baiyin Nonferrous' 601212.SS unit to issue up to $400 mln worth of offshore bonds
China Railway Construction 601186.SS signs housing construction contract worth $3.8 bln in Ghana
