China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -0.4%, CSI300 -0.4%, HSI 0.0%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.7%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.2%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 0.9%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 0.5%

CNY official close 6.9978 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -0.2%

SHANGHAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

EXCLUSIVE-U.S.-China trade deal signing could be delayed to December; London a possible venue-source

U.S. lawmakers seek to ban federal pension fund from investing in China

China and France sign deals worth $15 bln during Macron's visit

China to resume imports of Canadian beef and pork

EU, China agree to protect 100 of the other's regional foods

China regulator warns e-commerce platforms to stop monopolistic practices

Fears over China's smaller banks trigger second bank run in less than two weeks

Data:

China's pork imports to peak in 2022, driven by fatal swine fever -consultancy

Company moves:

In focus

Tesla plans after-sales network expansion in China as Shanghai factory spins up

China considers up to $10 bln investment in Aramco IPO - Bloomberg

Hong Kong bourse logs biggest quarterly profit fall in 3 years on protests

China Feihe prices shares at low end in $855 mln Hong Kong IPO - sources

China mobile payment giants Alipay, WeChat open to international cards

Baidu results beat on strong video streaming growth, shares rise

Earnings/Performance

Citic Securities' 600030.SS Oct net profit at 2.7 billion yuan

Huatai Securities' 601688.SS Oct net profit at 460.6 million yuan

China Securities' 601066.SS Oct net profit at 387.9 million yuan

BYD's 002594.SZ Jan-Oct new energy vehicle sales up 20% y/y

Muyuan Foods' 002714.SZ Oct hog sales up 80% y/y

Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology's 002157.SZ Oct hog sales up 42.2% y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

Youngor Group 600177.SS conducts share buyback of 1.3 bln yuan as of Nov 6

Shenzhen Jushenghua Sells A-Shares In China Vanke 000002.SZ2202.HK On Nov 4 - HKEx Filing

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Contemporary Amperex Technology's 300750.SZ unit to issue up to $800 mln offshore bonds

Sichuan Chuantou Energy 600674.SS plans to issue 4 bln yuan worth of convertible bonds

Unisplendour's 000938.SZ shareholder Tsinghua Unigroup issues statement clarifying bond prices fluctuations

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

