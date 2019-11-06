China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC -0.4%, CSI300 -0.4%, HSI 0.0%
HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.7%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.2%
HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 0.9%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 0.5%
CNY official close 6.9978 per dollar
FTSE China A50 -0.2%
SHANGHAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
EXCLUSIVE-U.S.-China trade deal signing could be delayed to December; London a possible venue-source
U.S. lawmakers seek to ban federal pension fund from investing in China
China and France sign deals worth $15 bln during Macron's visit
China to resume imports of Canadian beef and pork
EU, China agree to protect 100 of the other's regional foods
China regulator warns e-commerce platforms to stop monopolistic practices
Fears over China's smaller banks trigger second bank run in less than two weeks
Data:
China's pork imports to peak in 2022, driven by fatal swine fever -consultancy
Company moves:
In focus
Tesla plans after-sales network expansion in China as Shanghai factory spins up
China considers up to $10 bln investment in Aramco IPO - Bloomberg
Hong Kong bourse logs biggest quarterly profit fall in 3 years on protests
China Feihe prices shares at low end in $855 mln Hong Kong IPO - sources
China mobile payment giants Alipay, WeChat open to international cards
Baidu results beat on strong video streaming growth, shares rise
Earnings/Performance
Citic Securities' 600030.SS Oct net profit at 2.7 billion yuan
Huatai Securities' 601688.SS Oct net profit at 460.6 million yuan
China Securities' 601066.SS Oct net profit at 387.9 million yuan
BYD's 002594.SZ Jan-Oct new energy vehicle sales up 20% y/y
Muyuan Foods' 002714.SZ Oct hog sales up 80% y/y
Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology's 002157.SZ Oct hog sales up 42.2% y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
Youngor Group 600177.SS conducts share buyback of 1.3 bln yuan as of Nov 6
Shenzhen Jushenghua Sells A-Shares In China Vanke 000002.SZ2202.HK On Nov 4 - HKEx Filing
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
Contemporary Amperex Technology's 300750.SZ unit to issue up to $800 mln offshore bonds
Sichuan Chuantou Energy 600674.SS plans to issue 4 bln yuan worth of convertible bonds
Unisplendour's 000938.SZ shareholder Tsinghua Unigroup issues statement clarifying bond prices fluctuations
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.