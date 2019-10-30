China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -0.5%, CSI300 -0.5%, HSI -0.4%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.9%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.2%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.3%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 0.8%

CNY official close 7.056 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -0.5%

SHANGHAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

White House says it still aims to sign US-China trade deal next month

U.S. ag sales to China will 'take some time to scale up' -Mnuchin

Rules to stop China buying sophisticated U.S. tech should move faster -lawmaker

Beijing's backing could tip scales in race for blockchain supremacy, industry figures say

The Federal Reserve is waiting for a U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal too

Hong Kong's central bank cuts interest rate after Fed move

China's probe of rural bank chief renews worries over small banks' health

Profits of China's Big Five banks hold up despite lending rate squeeze

No country immune to risk of African swine fever spreading - OIE

Company moves:

In focus

EXCLUSIVE-Alibaba to resume Hong Kong listing plans as soon as November -sources

Huawei tightens China market hold with 42% share at expense of iPhones -Canalys

China's Sinopec Q3 profits down 35% y/y on fierce competition

PetroChina Q3 profit tumbles on lower oil prices, slowing gas demand

China's CITIC Securities Q3 net profit surges 133%

Earnings/Performance

China Merchants Bank's 600036.SS 9-month net profit up 14.6% y/y

Bank of Ningbo's 002142.SZ 9-month net profit up 20.0% y/y

China Pacific Insurance's 601601.SS 9-month net profit up 80.2% y/y

Haitong Securities' 600837.SS6837.HK 9-month net profit up 105.9% y/y

Midea's 000333.SZ Q3 net profit up 23.5% y/y

Gree Electric Appliances' 000651.SZ Q3 net profit up 0.7% y/y

New China Life Insurance's 601336.SS 9-month net profit up 68.8% y/y

SAIC Motor's 600104.SS 9-month net profit down 24.9% y/y

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial's 600887.SS 9-month net profit up 11.6% y/y

Wuliangye's 000858.SZ Q3 net profit up 34.6% y/y

Luzhou Laojiao's 000568.SZ Q3 net profit up 35.5% y/y

360 Security Technology's 601360.SS 9-mth net profit up 105.7% y/y

Foxconn Industrial Internet's 601138.SS 9-month net profit up 4.4% y/y

China Yangtze Power's 600900.SS 9-month net profit down 0.5% y/y

BOE Technology's 000725.SZ Q3 net profit down 54.5% y/y

Avary Holding Shenzhen's 002938.SZ Q3 net profit down 3.4% y/y

Focus Media's 002027.SZ Q3 net profit down 60.2% y/y

Air China's 601111.SS0753.HK 9-month net profit down 2.5% y/y

New Hope Liuhe's 000876.SZ Q3 net profit up 149.7% y/y

Sany Heavy Industry's 600031.SS 9-mth net profit up 87.6% y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

China Southern Airlines 600029.SS plans A+H share issue

Trading halt/resumption

CITIC Securities 600030.SS gets approval for asset acquisition, trading in a-share to resume on Oct 31

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

LONGi Green Energy Technology's 601012.SS unit plans to invest about 2.2 bln yuan in production project

