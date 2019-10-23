China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -0.4%, CSI300 -0.6%, HSI -0.8%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1.6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.6%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used -0.3%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.3%

CNY official close 7.0667 per dollar

SHANGHAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

China says U.S. 'weaponising' visas after space event no show

Hong Kong extradition bill officially killed, but more unrest likely

China implementing new rules to make business easier - state planner

China to boost imports of goods including farm products

Company moves:

In focus

Huawei launches foldable phone in China at prices starting from $2,400

Earnings/Performance

Hengli Petrochemical's 600346.SS 9-mth net profit up 86.6% y/y

Changchun High & New Technology's 000661.SZ Q3 net profit up 76.8% y/y

Goertek's 002241.SZ net profit up 12.1% y/y

Han's Laser Technology's 002008.SZ Q3 net profit down 65.4% y/y

Zhejiang Nhu's 002001.SZ 9-month net profit down 32.8% y/y

Bluestar Adisseo's 600299.SS 9-month net profit up 14% y/y

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical's 600688.SS0338.HK 9-mth net profit down 64.1% y/y

China Railway Group's 0390.HK601390.SS 9-mth new contracts up 14.5% y/y

Chongqing Brewery's 600132.SS 9-month net profit up 54.4% y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

Lock-up period for China Great Wall Securities' 002939.SZ 1.35 bln shares to end

Shanghai Exchange filing shows block trade of China Int'l Travel Service's 601888.SS shares involving 635.3 mln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

LONGi Green Energy 601012.SS plans to issue convertible bonds worth up to 5.0 bln yuan

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank 600000.SS to issue convertible bonds worth 50 bln yuan

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

