China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC -0.4%, CSI300 -0.3%, HSI +0.6%
HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.1%
HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.6%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.9%
FTSE China A50 -0.4%
CNY official close 7.095 per dollar
SHANGHAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
U.S. diplomats, Congress take aim at China; Trump expects trade deal signing
U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal text-Mnuchin
U.S.-China trade tensions fuels downturn risks, spillover for emerging markets-IMF
U.S. 'deeply concerned' about untrackable China ships carrying Iran oil - officials
China to lift business curbs for foreign banks, brokerages - cabinet
Technical foul: Chinese traders in online sneaker market punish NBA after HK controversy
Jeers force Hong Kong leader to abandon address with no olive branch on offer
Hong Kong banks to rollout support measure to small businesses - central bank
U.S. Senate Foreign Relations chairman hopes Hong Kong bill will move soon
Data:
China Sept power consumption up 4.4% yr/yr -NEA
Company moves:
In focus
Huawei's third-quarter revenue jumps 27% as smartphone sales surge
Huawei unveils new 5G antennae ahead of China ramp
Let's do it together: Huawei seeks to allay EU concerns with appeal for 5G partnership
Xiaomi says widening India product range to shed budget image
China lead producer Yuguang eyes move into battery manufacturing
Earnings/Performance
China Life Insurance's 601628.SS2628.HK Jan-Sept premium income at about 497.0 bln yuan
People's Insurance Group Of China's 1339.HK601319.SS Jan-Sept premium income 437.3 bln yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
Hainan Airlines 600221.SS plans to sell 48% stake in Tianjin Airlines for 6.7 bln yuan
Guanghui Energy's 600256.SS unit receives 132.5 mln yuan to support lng project
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
