China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

SHANGHAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

U.S. diplomats, Congress take aim at China; Trump expects trade deal signing

U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal text-Mnuchin

U.S.-China trade tensions fuels downturn risks, spillover for emerging markets-IMF

U.S. 'deeply concerned' about untrackable China ships carrying Iran oil - officials

China to lift business curbs for foreign banks, brokerages - cabinet

Technical foul: Chinese traders in online sneaker market punish NBA after HK controversy

Jeers force Hong Kong leader to abandon address with no olive branch on offer

Hong Kong banks to rollout support measure to small businesses - central bank

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations chairman hopes Hong Kong bill will move soon

Data:

China Sept power consumption up 4.4% yr/yr -NEA

Company moves:

In focus

Huawei's third-quarter revenue jumps 27% as smartphone sales surge

Huawei unveils new 5G antennae ahead of China ramp

Let's do it together: Huawei seeks to allay EU concerns with appeal for 5G partnership

Xiaomi says widening India product range to shed budget image

China lead producer Yuguang eyes move into battery manufacturing

Earnings/Performance

China Life Insurance's 601628.SS2628.HK Jan-Sept premium income at about 497.0 bln yuan

People's Insurance Group Of China's 1339.HK601319.SS Jan-Sept premium income 437.3 bln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Hainan Airlines 600221.SS plans to sell 48% stake in Tianjin Airlines for 6.7 bln yuan

Guanghui Energy's 600256.SS unit receives 132.5 mln yuan to support lng project

