China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC +0.4%, CSI300 +0.1%, HSI -0.6%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -3.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 5.3%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 0%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.6%

CNY official close 7.1315 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.0%

SHANGHAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

U.S.-China made no progress in deputy-level trade talks -South China Morning Post

China lowers expectations for U.S. trade talks after blacklist -officials

China plans to restrict visas for U.S. visitors with 'anti-China' links

Chinese organisers cancel NBA fan event amid free speech row

EU warns of 5G cybersecurity risks, stops short of singling out China

China to help ease fiscal strains on local governments amid tax cuts

China to prioritise fuel supply to 22 high-tech utilities

Data:

Foreigners snapped up China government bonds in September as yuan steadied

POLL-China's Sept new loans seen rising, more policy easing expected

Company moves:

In focus

ANALYSIS-After spurned play for LSE, Hong Kong bourse to seek deeper China embrace

China's Hikvision sees only limited impact from U.S. blacklisting

Earnings/Performance

China Vanke's 000002.SZ2202.HK contract sales 49.3 bln yuan in Sept, 475.6 bln yuan in Jan-Sept

Wens Foodstuff 300498.SZ sees net profit up 130.4-140.5% y/y in q3

Iflytek 002230.SZ sees q3 net profit up 58.8-115.3% y/y

New Hope Liuhe's 000876.SZ Sept hog sales up 164% y/y

Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology's 002157.SZ Sept hog sales up 64.4% y/y

Beijing Dabeinong Technology's 002385.SZ Jan-Sept hog sales up 50.1% y/y

China Yangtze Power's 600900.SS Q3 power generation down 9.6% y/y

Shenzhen Sunway Communication 300136.SZ sees q3 net profit up 3.8-10.9% y/y

China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone's 001979.SZ contract sales up 81.95% y/y in Sept

Equity changes/IPOs

Tongwei's 600438.SS lock-up period for 922.9 mln shares to end

Polaris Bay Group 600155.SS to conduct share buyback of 300-600 mln yuan

Zhefu Holding to unload up to 6% stake in Shanghai 2345 Network 002195.SZ

TCL 000100.SZ bought back company shares worth 1.7 bln yuan as of Oct 9

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)

