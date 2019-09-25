China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -1.0%, CSI300 -0.8%, HSI -1.3%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -0.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.9%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.3%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.3%

CNY official close 7.132 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -0.3%

SHANGHAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think

U.S. agriculture official calls trade tensions with China 'the new normal'

First commercial flights from Beijing's new $63 bln airport take off

U.S. slaps new sanctions on Chinese entities over Iran oil

China sees pig production capacity recovering

China extends pollution curbs ahead of National Day celebrations

Data:

China's August soy imports from U.S. surge as cargoes clear customs

China's Aug nickel ore imports from Indonesia surge 26.5% ahead of ban

China's Aug rare earth magnets exports to U.S. hit highest since at least 2016

Company moves:

In focus

Alibaba unveils self-developed AI chip for cloud computing services

Swiss watchdog pursues China's HNA over Dufry reporting

Norway's Equinor to cooperate with China's CPIH in offshore wind

Hong Kong's New World Development donates farmland for social housing

Equity changes/IPOs

Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of S.F. Holding's 002352.SZ shares involving 504.6 mln yuan

Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Midea Group's 000333.SZ shares involving 366.8 mln yuan

Lock-up period for Bank Of Ningbo's 002142.SZ 571 mln shares to end, trading to start on Oct 8

Jl Mag Rare-Earth's 300748.SZ shareholder to unload up to 3% stake

TCL 000100.SZ buys back shares worth 1.65 bln yuan as of Sept 25

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

China Minsheng Banking 600016.SS1988.HK to write off bad debts from five firms totalling 1.2 bln yuan

China's Ministry Of Finance Transfers 3.46% ICBC Stake To National Council For Social Security Fund

