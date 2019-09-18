China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC 0.3%, CSI300 0.5%, HSI -0.1%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.5%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0.2%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.6%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 0.9%

CNY official close 7.087 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.8%

SHANGHAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Fed cuts interest rates, signals holding pattern for now

U.S. trade groups urge Congress to rein in 'Tariff Man' Trump

Top U.S. diplomat for Asia welcomes plans for Hong Kong dialogue

Fitch Ratings says Chinese drug makers' 1h19 earnings weaken on pricing pressure

Data:

China Jan-Aug local govt special bonds issuance at 2.35 trillion yuan - finance ministry

Company moves:

In focus

Huawei promises smartest 5G phone, but who will be brave enough to buy?

Huawei expects to see revenue uplift from 5G roll-out next year

China's CATL to supply batteries for Daimler's electric trucks

China's Henlius raises $410 million in Hong Kong IPO-sources

Earnings/Performance

S.F. Holding's 002352.SZ Aug courier business revenue up 23.1% y/y

YUNDA Holding's 002120.SZ Aug courier business revenue up 193.7% y/y

YTO Express' 600233.SS Aug courier business revenue up 23.65% y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

Shanxi Meijin Energy's 000723.SZ controlling shareholder to sell 5.01% stake

Securities regulator halts review of Yanzhou Coal's 600188.SS1171.HK a-share private placement proposal

Shanghai Environment Group's 601200.SS shareholder to cut up to 6.80% stake

TCL Corp 000100.SZ bought back shares for 1.6 bln yuan as of Sept 18

M&A

Shanghai Port's 600018.SS unit to buy assets for 1.06 bln yuan to own stakes in port operators

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Rongsheng Petrochemical's 002493.SZ units plan production projects, subsidiary to sell two firms

Beijing Capital 600008.SS plans to invest 562.1 mln yuan in river regulation project

Contemporary Amperex Technology 300750.SZ gets approval to issue up to 10 bln yuan worth of bonds

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

