China Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 11

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -0.5%, CSI300 -0.5%, HSI -0.7%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -0.3%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0.8%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.0%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.6%

CNY official close 6.9954 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -0.5%

SHANGHAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Trump says has not agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese goods

White House optimistic on prospects for China trade deal, official tells CNBC

China reshapes global meat markets as swine fever rages

Global investors flock to China, undeterred by trade war

China regulator scraps profit demands for private placements on ChiNext

China to reshuffle management, recapitalise smaller banks to curb risks - Caixin

Data:

China factory prices falter, while inflation soars to near 8-yr high

China's Oct exports fall, but less than expected as trade war grinds on

POLL-China's new loans expected to fall in October but policy easing on track

China raises annual rare earth output quotas to record high

Foreign holdings of Chinese bonds hit new high of 2.13 trln yuan in Oct

China's pork imports may hit record 4.6 mln T in 2020 - Rabobank

China gas demand growth halved this winter as coal conversion slows

Company moves:

In focus

EXCLUSIVE-Boon for Hong Kong as Alibaba's eyes $15 bln late Nov listing-sources

China's Alibaba invests $3.3 bln to raise stake in logistics unit Cainiao

China's top chip maker urges U.S. firms to help ease tensions

Earnings/Performance

Poly Developments' 600048.SS Oct contract sales up 29.95% y/y

SAIC Motor's 600104.SS Jan-Oct vehicles sales down 13.7% y/y

Guangzhou Automobile's 601238.SS2238.HK Oct vehicles sales down 13.2% y/y

CRRC 601766.SS clinches contracts for about 22.1 bln yuan in Jul-Nov

Equity changes/IPOs

China Life Insurance's holdings in Wonders Information 300168.SZ increases to 18.3%

Beijing Shougang's 000959.SZ shareholder agrees to transfer 15% stake in the company to China Baowu Steel Group

Lock-up period for Beijing Capital's 600008.SS 864.8 million shares to end

Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics' 603882.SS shareholders to unload up to a combined 6% stake

TCL 000100.SZ bought back company shares worth 1.77 bln yuan as of Nov 8

M&A

Juneyao Airlines 603885.SS plans to buy controlling shareholder's firm for 1.0 bln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics 600584.SS, units receive govt subsidies of 103.6 million yuan

Meinian Onehealth Healthcare 002044.SZ signs strategic cooperation framework agreement with Alibaba

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)

