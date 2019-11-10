China Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 11

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC -0.5%, CSI300 -0.5%, HSI -0.7%
HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -0.3%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0.8%
HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.0%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.6%
CNY official close 6.9954 per dollar
FTSE China A50 -0.5%
SHANGHAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
Trump says has not agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese goods
White House optimistic on prospects for China trade deal, official tells CNBC
China reshapes global meat markets as swine fever rages
Global investors flock to China, undeterred by trade war
China regulator scraps profit demands for private placements on ChiNext
China to reshuffle management, recapitalise smaller banks to curb risks - Caixin
Data:
China factory prices falter, while inflation soars to near 8-yr high
China's Oct exports fall, but less than expected as trade war grinds on
POLL-China's new loans expected to fall in October but policy easing on track
China raises annual rare earth output quotas to record high
Foreign holdings of Chinese bonds hit new high of 2.13 trln yuan in Oct
China's pork imports may hit record 4.6 mln T in 2020 - Rabobank
China gas demand growth halved this winter as coal conversion slows
Company moves:
In focus
EXCLUSIVE-Boon for Hong Kong as Alibaba's eyes $15 bln late Nov listing-sources
China's Alibaba invests $3.3 bln to raise stake in logistics unit Cainiao
China's top chip maker urges U.S. firms to help ease tensions
Earnings/Performance
Poly Developments' 600048.SS Oct contract sales up 29.95% y/y
SAIC Motor's 600104.SS Jan-Oct vehicles sales down 13.7% y/y
Guangzhou Automobile's 601238.SS2238.HK Oct vehicles sales down 13.2% y/y
CRRC 601766.SS clinches contracts for about 22.1 bln yuan in Jul-Nov
Equity changes/IPOs
China Life Insurance's holdings in Wonders Information 300168.SZ increases to 18.3%
Beijing Shougang's 000959.SZ shareholder agrees to transfer 15% stake in the company to China Baowu Steel Group
Lock-up period for Beijing Capital's 600008.SS 864.8 million shares to end
Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics' 603882.SS shareholders to unload up to a combined 6% stake
TCL 000100.SZ bought back company shares worth 1.77 bln yuan as of Nov 8
M&A
Juneyao Airlines 603885.SS plans to buy controlling shareholder's firm for 1.0 bln yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics 600584.SS, units receive govt subsidies of 103.6 million yuan
Meinian Onehealth Healthcare 002044.SZ signs strategic cooperation framework agreement with Alibaba
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.