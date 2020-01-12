China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -0.1%, CSI300 0.0%, HSI +0.3%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.3%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 7.3%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.2%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.2%

CNY official close 6.9191 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -0.1%

SHANGHAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

As White House plans US-China Phase 1 ceremony, still no final deal text

China's U.S. trade deal commitments not changed in translation -Mnuchin

U.S., China agree to semi-annual talks aimed at reforms, resolving disputes

China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

China virus outbreak linked to seafood market not currently spreading -WHO

Man infected with mystery virus in China dies after outbreak

China says no significant cut in new energy vehicle subsidies in 2020

China approves tax waiver for cleaner ship fuel exports, but may limit shipments -sources

PBOC deputy gov says China must promote pension investment to bolster capital market

China's Communist Party expels ex-chairman of China Development Bank

Trump to halt civilian drone program over China tech concerns- FT

Company moves:

In focus

China's Geely in talks to take stake in Aston Martin

China's Ctrip taps banks to follow Alibaba with HK listing - sources

Chinese e-cigarette firm Relx to open 10,000 stores within 3 years

China's Hengfeng Bank aims to list in 5 yrs -Xinhua

Earnings/Performance

China International Travel Service 601888.SS sees 2019 net profit up about 50% y/y

Shennan Circuits 002916.SZ sees 2019 net profit up 65%-85% y/y

Sanan Optoelectronics 600703.SS sees 2019 net profit down 45%-55% y/y

Yunnan Energy New Material 002812.SZ sees 2019 net profit up 49.8%-74.7% y/y

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting 300347.SZ sees 2019 net profit up 68.5%-91.1% y/y

Huaxin Cement 600801.SS sees 2019 net profit up 18%-28% y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

DHC Software's 002065.SZ controling shareholder, parties acting in concert to sell 5.04% stake

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

LONGi Green Energy Technology 601012.SS signs framework contract worth about 10.3 bln yuan to sell silicon wafer

CATL 300750.SZ to sell up to 3.0 bln yuan worth of bonds

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

