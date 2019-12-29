China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -0.1%, CSI300 -0.1%, HSI +1.3%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 7.7%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.8%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.5%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.2%

CNY official close 6.9956 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.9%

SHANGHAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

China to switch benchmark for floating-rate loans to lower funding costs

China's Xi turns to financial experts to tame economic risks

China commerce ministry says it has proactively dealt with U.S. trade frictions

China's top pig producing region vows to return to normal levels in 2020

China c.bank publishes draft rules regulating corporate bond default disposal

China sets out move to liberalise IPO rules to streamline listings

Data:

China's industrial profits grow at fastest in 8 months, but sustained recovery uncertain

Company moves:

In focus

China's Kweichow Moutai to reopen e-commerce firm next year amid overhaul

Tesla set to begin deliveries of China-made Model 3 cars on Dec. 30

Son of Dalian Wanda's chairman has settled debts, says Chinese court

China fines Toyota 87.6 mln yuan over Lexus price-fixing

Earnings/Performance

Guangzhou Automobile's 601238.SS2238.HK vehicles sales down about 4.3% y/y in 2019

M&A

Sichuan Chuantou Energy's 600674.SS unit plans to buy stakes in three hydropower firms for 1.0 bln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Avary Holding 002938.SZ plans investment to expand production

S.F. Holding's 002352.SZ board elects Wang Wei as chairman

