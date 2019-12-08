China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC 0.4%, CSI300 0.6%, HSI 1.1%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.1%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.3%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.9%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.3%

CNY official close 7.035 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.6%

SHANGHAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

China to keep 2020 growth within reasonable range - politburo

China to waive tariffs on some U.S. soybeans, pork in goodwill gesture

Trump will make final call on China tariffs, likes direction of talks -Kudlow

China's top diplomat tells Pompeo US should stop interfering in China's internal affairs

Hong Kong sees biggest protests since democrats' election boost

China to launch new state oil and gas pipeline group next week -notice

Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

China-built Tesla cars secure new energy vehicle subsidies

Data:

China Nov exports fall, but import growth hints of recovering demand

China's Nov forex reserves ease to $3.096 trillion, focus stays on trade talks

China November crude oil imports hit record high as refiners race to use up quotas

China copper imports hit 13-month high in November on improved factory activity

China's Nov soybean imports surge as U.S. cargoes booked during truce arrive

POLL -China's new yuan loans expected to rise in Nov from 22-month lows

Company moves:

In focus

EXCLUSIVE-China's SenseTime expects $750 mln 2019 revenue despite U.S. ban -sources

EXCLUSIVE-China's Dongfeng plans partial sale of PSA stake - sources

China Evergrande Group proposes HK$1.578 dividend per share - exchange filing

Postal Savings Bank Of China's A-Share Trade To Debut On Dec 10

Earnings/Performance

SAIC Motor's 600104.SS Jan-Nov vehicles sales down 13.3% y/y

Guangzhou Automobile Group's 601238.SS Jan-Nov vehicles sales down 4.3% Y/Y

Byd's 002594.SZ Jan-Nov vehicles sales down 7.3% Y/Y

Avary Holding Shenzhen's 002938.SZ Nov consolidated sales down 5.5% y/y

Gemdale's 600383.SS Nov contract sales up 21.4% y/y

Poly Development's 600048.SS contract sales down 3.0% y/y in Nov

Equity changes/IPOs

Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Unisplendour's 000938.SZ shares involving 331.16 mln yuan on dec 6

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical 002422.SZ plans share buyback of up to 200 mln yuan

M&A

Suzhou HYC Technology 688001.SS to buy automated technology firm for 1.15 billion yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Peking Founder's 10.3% Stake In Founder Securities 601901.SS frozen by court for three years

LONGi Green Energy Technology 601012.SS to invest about 3.4 bln yuan in solar cell and silicon related project

