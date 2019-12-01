China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -0.6%, CSI300 -0.9%, HSI -2.0%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.4%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.4%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.5%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.4%

CNY official close 7.032 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -1.3%

SHANGHAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

U.S.-China trade deal "stalled because of Hong Kong legislation" - Axios

China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times

China will not resort to quantitative easing - PBOC governor

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. weighs new regulations to further restrict Huawei suppliers - sources

Hong Kong police fire tear gas as thousands take to the streets in fresh protests

Wary of China, Germany plans rapid state intervention to protect key industries

Chinese envoy to Canada visits detained Huawei CFO, urges Ottawa to correct 'mistake'

China must recover pig production, stabilise pork supply -vice premier

China shuts 1,300 metal firms since 2016 in soil clean-up

China seeks to root out fake news and deepfakes with new online content rules

China to expand asset-backed securities pilot programme amid push to reduce risks-sources

China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

Data:

China's factory activity unexpectedly returns to growth in November

Chinese investments in Malaysia halve, U.S inflow soars

Company moves:

In focus

EXCLUSIVE-Brazil, China, UAE firms in second round of bids for Petrobras refineries - sources

Earnings/Performance

Tech-Bank Food's 002124.SZ hog sales up 48% y/y in Jan-Nov

Equity changes/IPOs

Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Perfect World's 002624.SZ shares involving 793.6 mln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Shanghai Pudong Dev Bank 600000.SS plans to issue 80 bln yuan worth of tier-2 capital bonds

BMW, Great Wall Motor 601633.SS JV says construction of car plant in China's Jiangsu started

LONGi Green Energy Tech's 601012.SS unit agrees sales contract with India's Adani Green Energy

