China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -0.6%, CSI300 -1.0%, HSI 0.5%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.1%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.9%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.1%

CNY official close 7.0405 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -1.1%

SHANGHAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Trump, Xi send positive signals on initial deal to defuse U.S.-China trade war

Trump vague about whether he will veto bills that back Hong Kong protesters

Still hope for U.S.-China deal this year -U.S. official

China attacks U.S. at G20 as the world's biggest source of instability

China envoy warns of 'very bad damage' if Canada follows U.S. lead on Hong Kong

Hong Kong democrats score landslide victory in local elections amid political crisis

U.S. agency votes 5-0 to bar China's Huawei, ZTE from govt subsidy program

China trims 'negative' investment list in show of opening up

China central bank cracks down on cryptocurrency trading in Shanghai

China will not resort to competitive yuan devaluation -Premier Li

EU countries back tough line on 5G suppliers in potential blow to Huawei

U.S. Army cadets told not to use TikTok in uniform

Data:

China's Oct gasoline exports hit record level on domestic fuel surplus

China's October pork imports double on year

China expects tax and fee cuts to exceed 2.3 trln yuan in 2019 -Caixin

Company moves:

In focus

EXCLUSIVE-Blacklisted Megvii's $500 mln HK IPO hit by regulatory setback -sources

China's Didi could offer more services with advent of 5G -president

Japan's Nomura secures final approval for China securities JV

China's Great Wall Motor wins approval for BMW car plant

Equity changes/IPOs

Shenzhen Goodix Technology's 603160.SS shareholder plans to unload up to 5% stake in the company

Wuxi AppTec's 603259.SS2359.HK shareholders to unload up to 3% stake in the company

Shenzhen Jushenghua sells A-shares in China Vanke 000002.SZ2202.HK on Nov 19

Tsinghua Tongfang's 600100.SS controlling shareholder signs supplementary agreement to sell 21% stake

Regulation

Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Tech 000636.SZ, former execs warned and fined for information disclosure violations

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

China State Construction Engineering 601668.SS clinches contracts totalling 25.0 bln yuan

BYD 002594.SZ1211.HK plans to issue bonds worth up to 10.0 bln yuan

Zijin Mining 2899.HK601899.SS to boost investment in Hong Kong unit by $1.0 bln

