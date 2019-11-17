China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -0.6%, CSI300 -0.7%, HSI 0.0%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.3%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.3%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.2%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.4%

CNY official close 7.0072 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -0.3%

SHANGHAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Here are recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

U.S. and China have significant differences ahead of trade talks Friday night

China, U.S. had "constructive" phone call on trade - Xinhua

China c.bank to maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Surging inflation won't stop monetary easing in China - analysts

Hong Kong police seal off university amid fears of crackdown

Trump hails 'cash' to farmers, U.S. aid in China trade war

U.S. to extend license for its companies to continue business with Huawei -sources

Data:

Hong Kong confirms economy fell into recession amid protests, trade war

Company moves:

In focus

Alibaba gets strong demand for $13.4 bln Hong Kong listing - sources

China's JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares rise

TikTok owner ByteDance plans to launch music streaming - FT

China takes over brokerage arm of troubled energy conglomerate CEFC

Earnings/Performance

China State Construction Engineering's 601668.SS Jan-Oct contracts up 9.3% y/y

Shanghai Airport's 600009.SS mail and cargo up 2.3% y/y in Oct

Metallurgical Corporation Of China's 601618.SS new contracts up 20.3% y/y in Jan-Oct

Equity changes/IPOs

Ningxia Baofeng Energy's 600989.SS shareholders to increase company shares by up to 1 bln yuan

Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics' 300760.SZ shares involving 440.9 mln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Nari Technology 600406.SS, partners to set up AI Robot JV

Zoomlion Heavy's 000157.SZ unit to invest 2.05 bln yuan in smart farming machine project

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

