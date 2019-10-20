China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -1.3%, CSI300 -1.4%, HSI -0.5%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1.8%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.9%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 1.5%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 0.7%

CNY official close 7.081 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -1.5%

SHANGHAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Trump hopes U.S.-China trade deal will be signed by middle of November

China says will work with the U.S. to address each other's core concerns

China top central banker says yuan level "appropriate", trade tensions risk to global economy

Global policymakers, IMF warn of darkening growth outlook as trade war bites

Pence to deliver China policy speech next Thursday -White House official

After trade talks in U.S., China ramps up Brazilian soy purchases

China regulator tightens supervision on banks' structured deposit products

China eases M&A rules for listed companies to spur restructuring

China revises Stock Connect rules to include HK-listed dual-class shares

Data:

China's GDP growth grinds to near 30-year low as tariffs hit production

Company moves:

In focus

EXCLUSIVE-Huawei in early talks with U.S. firms to license 5G platform -Huawei exec

China's Xiaomi says plans to launch more than 10 5G phones next year

Earnings/Performance

China Life Insurance 601628.SS2628.HK sees 9-month net profit up 180%-200% y/y

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology's 002415.SZ Q3 net profit up 17.3% y/y

China Fortune Land's 600340.SS 9-month net profit up 23.7% y/y

Fujian Sunner Development's 002299.SZ Q3 net profit up 124.2% y/y

Caitong Securities' 601108.SS 9-month net profit up 47.9% y/y

Ping An Insurance's 601318.SS2318.HK Jan-Sept premium income totalled 614.7 bln yuan

China Pacific Insurance Group's 2601.HK601601.SS 9-mth premium income 285.7 bln yuan

China State Construction Engineering's 601668.SS 9-month new contracts up 9.0% y/y

S.F. Holding's 002352.SZ Sept courier business revenue up 22.3% y/y

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Yonghui Superstores 601933.SS plans to invest 229.3 mln yuan in agriculture firm

Shennan Circuits 002916.SZ gets regulatory approval to issue convertible bonds

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.