China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC 0.7%, CSI300 1.1%, HSI +1.0%

Stock Connect closed for mid-autumn holiday

CNY official close 7.0788 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +1.4%

SHANGHAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks

U.S. Democrats in presidential debate hint at no swift end to China tariffs

U.S. lawmakers ask Pentagon for list of Chinese companies to curb 'economic espionage'

EXCLUSIVE-Ahead of trade talks, China makes biggest U.S. soybean purchases since June - traders

EXCLUSIVE-China prods state firms to boost investment in crisis-hit Hong Kong - sources

China to exempt U.S. pork, soybeans from additional tariffs - Xinhua

U.S. flags Huawei 5G network security concerns to Gulf allies

ANALYSIS-As trade war deepens, a state-owned insurer in China helps soften the blow

Concrete steps? For China cement giants, monster carbon footprint smothers climate goals

Data:

U.S., China tariffs could lower global GDP by 0.8% in 2020 - IMF

EU goods trade surplus with U.S. and deficit with China widen

Data due:

China Aug retail sales, industrial output, urban investment

Company moves:

In focus

Hong Kong exchange vows to press on with $39 bln LSE bid after rebuff

China Mengniu Dairy to buy baby formula firm Bellamy's Australia for $983 mln

China's CNGR to boost output despite bad year for battery market

Equity changes/IPOs

Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Unisplendour's 000938.SZ shares involving 802.75 million yuan ($113.46 million)

Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Tcl Corp's 000100.SZ shares involving 212.9 mln yuan

Sunwoda Electronic's 300207.SZ shareholder to cut up to 2% within six months

China Life has added 2.0% stake in Wonders Information 300168.SZ between Sept. 9 and Sept. 12

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

China Railway Group's 601390.SS0390.HK units win bid for mining operation contract worth $825 million

Tianqi Lithium 002466.SZ gets approval to issue medium-term notes, commercial paper

($1 = 7.0754 Chinese yuan)

