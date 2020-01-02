China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC 1.2%, CSI300 1.4%, HSI 1.3%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 11%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 5.1%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 10.9%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.3%

CNY official close 6.9643 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +1.0%

SHANGHAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

EXCLUSIVE-China halts British stock link over political tensions -sources

China eases customs curbs for soy imports through northern border

Henan issues first special bonds of 2020 as China frontloads issuance

China to trial interest rate options trading on Feb.24

Data:

China Dec factory activity expands more slowly but confidence jumps-Caixin PMI

Chinese local govt debt issuance rises to $627 bln in 2019

Company moves:

In focus

HSBC kicks off year with Hong Kong branches closed, vandalised

China's Ant Financial applies for Singapore digital banking licence

Xiaomi to invest $7 billion in 5G, AI and IoT over next 5 years

Tesla says will start delivering China-made Model 3s to public on Jan. 7

China's Youngy to build lithium plant as part of $200 mln investment in Sichuan

Earnings/Performance

Changchun High & New Tech Industries 000661.SZ sees 2019 net profit up 60%-80% y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

Ping An Insurance 601318.SS2318.HK has bought back A-Shares worth 5.0 bln yuan

Hla 600398.SS has bought back 245.1 mln yuan worth of shares

Youngor Group 600177.SS has bought back 1.5 bln yuan worth of shares as of Dec 31

Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Iflytek's 002230.SZ shares involving 343.8 mln yuan

Shanghai Exchange filing shows block trade of Gigadevice Semiconductor's 603986.SS shares involving 444.9 mln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

LONGi Green Energy Technology 601012.SS plans to invest 2.0 bln yuan in monocrystalline silicon project

