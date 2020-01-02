China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC 1.2%, CSI300 1.4%, HSI 1.3%
HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 11%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 5.1%
HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 10.9%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.3%
CNY official close 6.9643 per dollar
FTSE China A50 +1.0%
SHANGHAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
EXCLUSIVE-China halts British stock link over political tensions -sources
China eases customs curbs for soy imports through northern border
Henan issues first special bonds of 2020 as China frontloads issuance
China to trial interest rate options trading on Feb.24
Data:
China Dec factory activity expands more slowly but confidence jumps-Caixin PMI
Chinese local govt debt issuance rises to $627 bln in 2019
Company moves:
In focus
HSBC kicks off year with Hong Kong branches closed, vandalised
China's Ant Financial applies for Singapore digital banking licence
Xiaomi to invest $7 billion in 5G, AI and IoT over next 5 years
Tesla says will start delivering China-made Model 3s to public on Jan. 7
China's Youngy to build lithium plant as part of $200 mln investment in Sichuan
Earnings/Performance
Changchun High & New Tech Industries 000661.SZ sees 2019 net profit up 60%-80% y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
Ping An Insurance 601318.SS2318.HK has bought back A-Shares worth 5.0 bln yuan
Hla 600398.SS has bought back 245.1 mln yuan worth of shares
Youngor Group 600177.SS has bought back 1.5 bln yuan worth of shares as of Dec 31
Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Iflytek's 002230.SZ shares involving 343.8 mln yuan
Shanghai Exchange filing shows block trade of Gigadevice Semiconductor's 603986.SS shares involving 444.9 mln yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
LONGi Green Energy Technology 601012.SS plans to invest 2.0 bln yuan in monocrystalline silicon project
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.