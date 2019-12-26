China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC +0.9%, CSI300 +0.9%
CNY official close 6.998 per dollar
FTSE China A50 +0.9%
SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
Economic slowdown will not change China environment policies - ministry
Hong Kong marchers target malls on third day of Christmas protests L4N29019D
China banking regulator tightens rules for smaller banks in villages, towns
China's northeast cornbelt likely to be hit by fall armyworm in 2020 -government report
China copper smelters raise TC/RCs citing output cuts -sources
China big pig farms tie up with small ones in $7 bln plan to boost hog output
China's Nantong city imposes 5-year ban on resale of cheap homes to curb speculation
Data:
China may increase local special bonds by 10% in 2020 - govt economist
China plans major infrastructure investments in 2020 - state media
Company moves:
In focus
Tesla secures $1.29 bln loan from Chinese banks for Shanghai factory
Hengfeng Bank ex-chairman sentenced to death with two-year reprieve
FACTBOX-Tsinghua-backed 500.com identified by media as involved in Japan casino bribery case
PetroChina's Tarim unit pumps record oil, gas, up 6.6% on yr - Xinhua
Equity changes/IPOs
Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Zhejiang Hailiang's 002203.SZ shares involving 509.9 mln yuan
Shanghai Exchange filing shows block trade of China Minsheng Banking's 600016.SS A-shares involving 1.8 bln yuan
China Merchants Securities' 600999.SS board gives approval to complete A-share buyback in advance
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
BOE Technology 000725.SZ plans oled micro-device project, unit to sell energy firm
Focus Media 002027.SZ, units receive government subsidies of 685.5 mln yuan
Guangzhou Baiyun 600004.SS plans to sell 29% stake in logistics firm for 231.6 mln yuan
