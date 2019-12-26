China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC +0.9%, CSI300 +0.9%

CNY official close 6.998 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.9%

SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Economic slowdown will not change China environment policies - ministry

Hong Kong marchers target malls on third day of Christmas protests L4N29019D

China banking regulator tightens rules for smaller banks in villages, towns

China's northeast cornbelt likely to be hit by fall armyworm in 2020 -government report

China copper smelters raise TC/RCs citing output cuts -sources

China big pig farms tie up with small ones in $7 bln plan to boost hog output

China's Nantong city imposes 5-year ban on resale of cheap homes to curb speculation

Data:

China may increase local special bonds by 10% in 2020 - govt economist

China plans major infrastructure investments in 2020 - state media

Company moves:

In focus

Tesla secures $1.29 bln loan from Chinese banks for Shanghai factory

Hengfeng Bank ex-chairman sentenced to death with two-year reprieve

FACTBOX-Tsinghua-backed 500.com identified by media as involved in Japan casino bribery case

PetroChina's Tarim unit pumps record oil, gas, up 6.6% on yr - Xinhua

Equity changes/IPOs

Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Zhejiang Hailiang's 002203.SZ shares involving 509.9 mln yuan

Shanghai Exchange filing shows block trade of China Minsheng Banking's 600016.SS A-shares involving 1.8 bln yuan

China Merchants Securities' 600999.SS board gives approval to complete A-share buyback in advance

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

BOE Technology 000725.SZ plans oled micro-device project, unit to sell energy firm

Focus Media 002027.SZ, units receive government subsidies of 685.5 mln yuan

Guangzhou Baiyun 600004.SS plans to sell 29% stake in logistics firm for 231.6 mln yuan

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)

