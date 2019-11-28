China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -0.5%, CSI300 -0.3%, HSI -0.2%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.4%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.7%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.6%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.8%

CNY official close 7.0348 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -0.4%

SHANGHAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

China warns U.S. over Hong Kong law as thousands stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

China says must balance stabilizing growth and financial risk prevention

China reiterates its pledge to lower trade barriers, widen market access - Xinhua

EXCLUSIVE-Facing U.S. sanctions, Venezuela offers suppliers payment in Chinese yuan

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-How Hong Kong's keyboard warriors have besieged Wikipedia

Drugmakers slash prices in China to get on reimbursement list

Hong Kong loses lustre for luxury brands as mainland China shines - Bain

China soy, palm oil markets surge on swine fever spillover

China's major shareholders sell A-shares, pressuring markets

Data:

POLL-China's factory activity seen contracting for 7th month on trade pressure

China says 2019 pork imports to exceed 3 mln tonnes

Company moves:

In focus

China Merchants breaks five-year REIT listing drought for Hong Kong market

Postal Savings Bank Of China's A-Share IPO 79.42 times oversubscribed

Equity changes/IPOs

Shanghai Exchange filing shows block trade of Bank Of Jiangsu's 600919.SS shares involving 347.6 mln yuan

M&A

Faw Car 000800.SZ revises acquisition plan to buy Faw Jiefang for 27 bln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Shanghai Construction 600170.SS plans to invest about 4.7 bln yuan in transportation-related project

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

