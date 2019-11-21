China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -0.3%, CSI300 -0.5%, HSI -1.6%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -0.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6.4%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.6%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.2%

CNY official close 7.0287 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -0.7%

SHANGHAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

China says it will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.

EXPLAINER-U.S. legislation on Hong Kong: what does it mean?

U.S. senators urge Trump administration to halt Huawei license approvals

China needs to ensure policies boost economy, lower real rates - Premier Li

China buys U.S. soybeans, pork, beef - USDA

Chinese demand pushes Brazil beef prices to record high

Competition intensifies in China's $100 bln, red-hot ETF market

Company moves:

In focus

Microsoft granted license to export 'mass-market' software to Huawei

Alibaba, Aramco share sale bonanza fails to produce fee windfall for banks

China food delivery firm Meituan continues strong run since listing

Equity changes/IPOs

Unisplendour's 000938.SZ controlling shareholder and parties acting in concert plan to cut up to 6% stake

Lock-up period for Bank Of Hangzhou's 600926.SS 167.0 mln shares to end

M&A

Shanxi LuAn Environmental Energy Dev 601699.SS plans to buy coal company for about 751.7 mln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Chalco 601600.SS2600.HK to invest 1.5 bln yuan in Yunnan Aluminium's share private placement 000807.SZ

Bank Of Qingdao 002948.SZ3866.HK gets approvals to issue 8.0 bln yuan financial debentures

China Railway Construction 601186.SS1186.HK inks railway station contract, wins contract in Singapore

