China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC -0.3%, CSI300 -0.5%, HSI -1.6%
HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -0.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6.4%
HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.6%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.2%
CNY official close 7.0287 per dollar
FTSE China A50 -0.7%
SHANGHAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
China says it will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.
EXPLAINER-U.S. legislation on Hong Kong: what does it mean?
U.S. senators urge Trump administration to halt Huawei license approvals
China needs to ensure policies boost economy, lower real rates - Premier Li
China buys U.S. soybeans, pork, beef - USDA
Chinese demand pushes Brazil beef prices to record high
Competition intensifies in China's $100 bln, red-hot ETF market
Company moves:
In focus
Microsoft granted license to export 'mass-market' software to Huawei
Alibaba, Aramco share sale bonanza fails to produce fee windfall for banks
China food delivery firm Meituan continues strong run since listing
Equity changes/IPOs
Unisplendour's 000938.SZ controlling shareholder and parties acting in concert plan to cut up to 6% stake
Lock-up period for Bank Of Hangzhou's 600926.SS 167.0 mln shares to end
M&A
Shanxi LuAn Environmental Energy Dev 601699.SS plans to buy coal company for about 751.7 mln yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
Chalco 601600.SS2600.HK to invest 1.5 bln yuan in Yunnan Aluminium's share private placement 000807.SZ
Bank Of Qingdao 002948.SZ3866.HK gets approvals to issue 8.0 bln yuan financial debentures
China Railway Construction 601186.SS1186.HK inks railway station contract, wins contract in Singapore
