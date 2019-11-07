China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC 0.0%, CSI300 0.2%, HSI 0.4%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.3%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.3%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.5%

CNY official close 6.9788 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -0.1%

SHANGHAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed

Rollback of China tariffs faces fierce opposition in White House

China books deal to buy 136,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans - USDA

China considers removal of U.S. poultry import restrictions

U.S. official criticises countries 'opening their arms' to Chinese 5G

U.S. charges New York company with illegal Chinese equipment sales

China local shares to rise above 4% weight in MSCI EM benchmark

China's tobacco monopoly means big risks for e-cigarette startups

China leaves bitcoin mining out of list of restricted activities

China to study "regional" approach to animal disease outbreaks

Data:

China's Oct FX reserves rise more than expected as yuan firms

China's pork output to fall by at least 20% in 2019 -FAO

Foreign holdings of China equities at record

Company moves:

In focus

Boeing, China Aviation Supplies to jointly provide support to Chinese airlines

BYD, Toyota to set up research venture to develop electric vehicles

Earnings/Performance

New Hope Liuhe's 000876.SZ Oct hog sales up 266% y/y

Fujian Sunner Development's 002299.SZ chicken sales up 28.2% y/y in Oct

Gemdale's 600383.SS contract sales up 32.1% y/y at 157.6 billion yuan in jan-oct

Great Wall Motor's 601633.SS Oct vehicles sales up 4.5% y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

GIC Private Ltd Buys H-Shares In China Petroleum & Chemical 0386.HK600028.SS On Nov 5 - HKEX Filing

Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Wuhu Sanqi's 002555.SZ shares involving 579.0 mln yuan on nov 7

Shanghai Exchange filing shows block trade of China International Travel's 601888.SS shares involving 407.9 mln yuan

Beijing New Building Materials' 000786.SZ shareholder plans to unload up to 3.76% stake

M&A

Changchun High & New Technology 000661.SZ gets securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Ping An Bank 000001.SZ elects Xie Yongling as chairman

Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's 000069.SZ unit plans to set up fund worth 1.5 bln yuan with partners

