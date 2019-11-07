China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC 0.0%, CSI300 0.2%, HSI 0.4%
HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.3%
HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.3%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.5%
CNY official close 6.9788 per dollar
FTSE China A50 -0.1%
SHANGHAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
Rollback of China tariffs faces fierce opposition in White House
China books deal to buy 136,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans - USDA
China considers removal of U.S. poultry import restrictions
U.S. official criticises countries 'opening their arms' to Chinese 5G
U.S. charges New York company with illegal Chinese equipment sales
China local shares to rise above 4% weight in MSCI EM benchmark
China's tobacco monopoly means big risks for e-cigarette startups
China leaves bitcoin mining out of list of restricted activities
China to study "regional" approach to animal disease outbreaks
Data:
China's Oct FX reserves rise more than expected as yuan firms
China's pork output to fall by at least 20% in 2019 -FAO
Foreign holdings of China equities at record
Company moves:
In focus
Boeing, China Aviation Supplies to jointly provide support to Chinese airlines
BYD, Toyota to set up research venture to develop electric vehicles
Earnings/Performance
New Hope Liuhe's 000876.SZ Oct hog sales up 266% y/y
Fujian Sunner Development's 002299.SZ chicken sales up 28.2% y/y in Oct
Gemdale's 600383.SS contract sales up 32.1% y/y at 157.6 billion yuan in jan-oct
Great Wall Motor's 601633.SS Oct vehicles sales up 4.5% y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
GIC Private Ltd Buys H-Shares In China Petroleum & Chemical 0386.HK600028.SS On Nov 5 - HKEX Filing
Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Wuhu Sanqi's 002555.SZ shares involving 579.0 mln yuan on nov 7
Shanghai Exchange filing shows block trade of China International Travel's 601888.SS shares involving 407.9 mln yuan
Beijing New Building Materials' 000786.SZ shareholder plans to unload up to 3.76% stake
M&A
Changchun High & New Technology 000661.SZ gets securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
Ping An Bank 000001.SZ elects Xie Yongling as chairman
Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's 000069.SZ unit plans to set up fund worth 1.5 bln yuan with partners
