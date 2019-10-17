China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -0.1%, CSI300 +0.1%, HSI +0.7%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.1%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.4%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.8%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.1%

CNY official close 7.0772 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.3%

China's GDP growth to grind to 27-1/2 year low as tariffs hit demand

China says it hopes to reach phased trade pact with U.S. as soon as possible

IMF sees some easing of U.S.-China tensions, urges reforms of global trade system

White House adviser says China agricultural purchases will depend partly on markets

Hong Kong assembly in chaos; attack on democracy leader a 'chilling signal'

EXCLUSIVE-Satellite images reveal China's aircraft carrier 'factory,' analysts say

China's pig herd to recover in 2020 after African swine fever devastation - official

GRAPHIC-Six warning lights flashing for China’s slowing economy

Data:

China Jan-Sept FDI up 6.5% y/y in yuan terms

China copper smelters hike Q4 treatment charge floor ahead of 2020 talks

Company moves:

In focus

Chipmaker TSMC boosts capex by up to $5 bln, sees Q4 sales jump on smartphones

Earnings/Performance

China Citic Bank's 601998.SS0998.HK Q3 net profit up 12.3% y/y

Nanji E-Commerce's 002127.SZ 9-month net profit up 34.0% y/y

Hengyi Petrochemical's 000703.SZ Q3 net profit down 21.9% y/y

Power Construction's 601669.SS 9-month new contracts up 3.2% y/y

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

BOE Technology 000725.SZ gets approval to issue up to 30 bln yuan worth of renewable bonds

Changchun High & New Technology 000661.SZ to set up jv with U.S. Firm Cyanvac

New Hope Liuhe 000876.SZ plans hog breeding projects in Henan and Gansu

