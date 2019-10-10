China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC +0.8%, CSI300 +0.8%, HSI +0.1%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.1%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.7%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 0.5%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.6%

CNY official close 7.115 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.3%

SHANGHAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks end with hopes for limited deal

FACTBOX-Who's who in the high-level Chinese trade delegation in Washington

China buys more U.S. soybeans, record volume of pork ahead of trade talks

Pompeo says China's treatment of Muslims 'enormous human rights violation'

U.S. to issue licences for supply of non-sensitive goods to Huawei-NYT

EU investigates Chinese hot-rolled steel, puts duties on road wheels

India pursues China-led trade deal despite domestic opposition

Excited China fans cheer NBA game despite row over HK tweet

Company moves:

In focus

China oil refiner issues $140 mln green bond to fund new capacity

China's Chalco delays Boffa bauxite mine launch to 2020

China's Zijin Mining set to miss 2019 output targets - presentation

China's Unipec bans use of oil tankers linked to Venezuela -sources

EXCLUSIVE-China Everbright Group to restructure, pursue billion-dollar HK IPO -sources

Earnings/Performance

Shennan Circuits 002916.SZ sees q3 net profit up 60.6-109.7% y/y

Daye Special Steel 000708.SZ sees 9-mth net profit up 35.3-38.6% y/y

China National Nuclear Power's 601985.SS 9-month power generation up 19.1% y/y

Byd's 002594.SZ Sept new energy vehicle sales down 51% y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

Chongqing Changan Automobile's 000625.SZ200625.SZ lock-up period for 139.8 mln shares to end

Anhui Guozhen Environment Protection Tech's 300388.SZ shareholder to sell 15% stake for 1.3 bln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

ZTE 000063.SZ0763.HK gets approval to issue medium-term notes, commercial paper

360 Security Technology's 601360.SS unit owns 31.8% stake in 360 Ludashi

