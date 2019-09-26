China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC -0.9%, CSI300 -0.8%, HSI +0.4%
HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.6%
HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.5%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.8%
CNY official close 7.131 per dollar
FTSE China A50 +0.1%
SHANGHAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
China says in close communication with U.S. over Oct trade talks
China's top diplomat says Beijing willing to buy more U.S. products
China criticises new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals
China's steel sector still battling rising illegal capacity
China to curb food price rises, keep factory prices stable
China's tale of two cities: Beijing, Hong Kong prepare for anniversary
Data:
POLL-China's factory activity seen contracting for 5th straight month
China's August net gold imports bounce from 8-year low
Company moves:
In focus
Unipec replaces ship charters after U.S. sanctions COSCO tanker units -sources
Huawei already producing 5G base stations without U.S. parts -CEO
China's SPIC starts work on 6 GW wind farm -Xinhua
Baidu to sell nearly third of Ctrip stake for $1 bln
China's Luckin partners with Louis Dreyfus to launch juices
Earnings/Performance
Muyuan Foods 002714.SZ expects 9-month net profit to exceed 1.0 bln yuan
Equity changes/IPOs
Montnets Rongxin Technology's 002123.SZ parties acting concert plan to unload up to 6% stake
CCOOP's 000564.SZ controlling shareholder intends to sell 5% stake in the company to second biggest shareholder
Regulation
COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation's 600026.SS1138.HK share trade to halt On Sept 27
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
Chongqing Changan Automobile 000625.SZ signs strategic cooperation agreement with Ford Motor
EVE Energy 300014.SZ plans to invest $525 mln to set up battery jv with SK Innovation
