China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -0.9%, CSI300 -0.8%, HSI +0.4%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.6%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.5%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.8%

CNY official close 7.131 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.1%

SHANGHAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

China says in close communication with U.S. over Oct trade talks

China's top diplomat says Beijing willing to buy more U.S. products

China criticises new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals

China's steel sector still battling rising illegal capacity

China to curb food price rises, keep factory prices stable

China's tale of two cities: Beijing, Hong Kong prepare for anniversary

Data:

POLL-China's factory activity seen contracting for 5th straight month

China's August net gold imports bounce from 8-year low

Company moves:

In focus

Unipec replaces ship charters after U.S. sanctions COSCO tanker units -sources

Huawei already producing 5G base stations without U.S. parts -CEO

China's SPIC starts work on 6 GW wind farm -Xinhua

Baidu to sell nearly third of Ctrip stake for $1 bln

China's Luckin partners with Louis Dreyfus to launch juices

Earnings/Performance

Muyuan Foods 002714.SZ expects 9-month net profit to exceed 1.0 bln yuan

Equity changes/IPOs

Montnets Rongxin Technology's 002123.SZ parties acting concert plan to unload up to 6% stake

CCOOP's 000564.SZ controlling shareholder intends to sell 5% stake in the company to second biggest shareholder

Regulation

COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation's 600026.SS1138.HK share trade to halt On Sept 27

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Chongqing Changan Automobile 000625.SZ signs strategic cooperation agreement with Ford Motor

EVE Energy 300014.SZ plans to invest $525 mln to set up battery jv with SK Innovation

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)

