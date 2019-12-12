China Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 13

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC -0.3%, CSI300 -0.3%, HSI 1.3%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.8%%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0.9%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.4%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.5%

CNY official close 7.028 per dollar

FTSE China A50 -0.3%

SHANGHAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

China to buy $50 billion in U.S. farm products in return for tariff concessions-U.S. sources

China to keep policies steady in 2020 as economic growth slows

EXCLUSIVE-Protest-free Macau to win financial policy rewards from China

Size, colour and smell: Livestreaming rings up big sales in China

Hong Kong dollar jumps amid stampede from dollar bets

China has 'important concerns' about Boeing 737 MAX design changes -regulator

China-backed AIIB approves its first $500 mln loan to Russia

Data:

Foreigners ramp up Chinese bond buying in Nov as yuan stabilizes

China auto sales set for third year of decline -industry association

China's 2020 gas consumption to reach 320 bcm -CNPC research

Brazil's 2020 pork, chicken exports seen growing as China swine fever disruption persists

Company moves:

In focus

EXCLUSIVE-Haier Smart Home plans Hong Kong listing to take $7.7 bln unit private -sources

Citi, Credit Suisse drop China's Ucommune U.S. IPO over valuation -sources

China copper smelter Shandong Fangyuan denies bankruptcy speculation

Earnings/Performance

China Life Insurance's 601628.SS2628.HK Jan-Nov premium income at 541.3 bln yuan

New China Life Insurance's 601336.SS1336.HK Jan-Nov premium income at 130.2 bln yuan

Equity changes/IPOs

Shenzhen Jushenghua Sells A-Shares In China Vanke On Dec. 9 - HKEx Filing

Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Goertek's 002241.SZ shares involving 472.9 mln yuan

Shenzhen Exchange filing shows block trade of Shenzhen Mindray's 300760.SZ shares involving 400.4 mln yuan

Hubei Biocause Pharmaceuticals 000627.SZ owner to sell 4.3% stake for 1.3 bln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry 000157.SZ1157.HK to issue up to 6.0 bln yuan worth of asset-backed securities

