China Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 6

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC 0.7%, CSI300 0.8%, HSI 0.6%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.9%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.8%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 9.9%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.7%

CNY official close 7.0444 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.6%

SHANGHAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Trump upbeat on U.S.-China talks as Beijing underscores tariff-cut demands

Pompeo says US warns partners of risks from "untrusted" 5G networks

Peru and U.S. close to signing deal to counter Chinese influence in region -diplomat

Huawei mounts legal challenge against FCC over rural carrier customers

China Cinda says to take active part in rescue plans for firms, institutions

Western, Chinese consumers divided on electric, self-driving cars -survey

Data:

China's crude oil demand seen peaking at 705 mln T around 2030 - CNPC research

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

Citic Securities' 600030.SS6030.HK Nov net profit at 412.8 mln yuan

China Merchants Securities' 600999.SS6099.HK Nov net profit at 551 mln yuan

China Securities' 601066.SS6066.HK Nov net profit at 330.3 mln yuan

Huatai Securities' 601688.SS6886.HK Nov net profit at 214.4 million yuan

New Hope Liuhe's 000876.SZ hog sales up 291% y/y in Nov

Muyuan Foods' 002714.SZ Nov hog sales at 2.8 bln yuan

Equity changes/IPOs

Shenzhen Jushenghua sells A-Shares in China Vanke 000002.SZ2202.HK on Dec 2 - HKEx Filing

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Baic Motor Corp to co-invest in Mercedes-Benz Leasing Co with Daimler Greater China

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

