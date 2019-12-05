China Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 6

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC 0.7%, CSI300 0.8%, HSI 0.6%
HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.9%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.8%
HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 9.9%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.7%
CNY official close 7.0444 per dollar
FTSE China A50 +0.6%
SHANGHAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
Trump upbeat on U.S.-China talks as Beijing underscores tariff-cut demands
Pompeo says US warns partners of risks from "untrusted" 5G networks
Peru and U.S. close to signing deal to counter Chinese influence in region -diplomat
Huawei mounts legal challenge against FCC over rural carrier customers
China Cinda says to take active part in rescue plans for firms, institutions
Western, Chinese consumers divided on electric, self-driving cars -survey
Data:
China's crude oil demand seen peaking at 705 mln T around 2030 - CNPC research
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
Citic Securities' 600030.SS6030.HK Nov net profit at 412.8 mln yuan
China Merchants Securities' 600999.SS6099.HK Nov net profit at 551 mln yuan
China Securities' 601066.SS6066.HK Nov net profit at 330.3 mln yuan
Huatai Securities' 601688.SS6886.HK Nov net profit at 214.4 million yuan
New Hope Liuhe's 000876.SZ hog sales up 291% y/y in Nov
Muyuan Foods' 002714.SZ Nov hog sales at 2.8 bln yuan
Equity changes/IPOs
Shenzhen Jushenghua sells A-Shares in China Vanke 000002.SZ2202.HK on Dec 2 - HKEx Filing
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
Baic Motor Corp to co-invest in Mercedes-Benz Leasing Co with Daimler Greater China
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
