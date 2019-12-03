China Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 4

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

SSEC 0.3%, CSI300 0.4%, HSI -0.2%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.4%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.8%

HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.5%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.0%

CNY official close 7.061 per dollar

FTSE China A50 +0.5%

SHANGHAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks

Proper U.S.-China trade deal more important than timing-U.S. Commerce chief

FACTBOX-Trump has upended relationships with nine of 10 top U.S. trading partners

House debates Uighur bill demanding sanctions on senior Chinese officials

Hong Kong leader says U.S. law will hurt business confidence

EXCLUSIVE-White House considered kicking Huawei out of U.S. banking system - sources

Huawei urging suppliers to break the law by moving offshore - U.S. Commerce chief

U.S. judge disqualifies Huawei lawyer from fraud, sanctions case

China's restaurants feel the heat as pork supplies plunge

China's finance ministry publishes draft law on consumption tax

China has ample frozen pork supplies, agriculture ministry says

Data:

China issues $614 billion in local government bonds in Jan-Nov

Company moves:

In focus

China's Xiaomi launches online lending service in India

Xiaomi, Oppo to use Qualcomm's newest mobile phone chips

Huawei faces online storm in China over employee treatment

Alibaba raises further $1.7 bln in over-allotted shares in HK listing

China's Peking Founder races for cash as threat of dollar defaults looms

Daimler, Geely announce ride-hailing service in China

Earnings/Performance

Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology's 002157.SZ Jan-Nov hog sales up 40.9%

Seazen Holdings' 601155.SS Nov contract sales at about 24.2 bln yuan

Equity changes/IPOs

Lock-up period for Foxconn Industrial Internet's 601138.SS 230 mln shares to end on Dec 9

Lock-up period for Huaan Securities' 600909.SS 919 mln shares to end, trading to start from Dec 6

Shanghai Exchange filing shows block trade of Gigadevice Semiconductor's 603986.SS shares involving 216.9 mln yuan

Industrial Securities 601377.SS scraps a-share private placement due to policy changes

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

Unisplendour's 000938.SZ consortium wins land auction in Beijing for 6.6 bln yuan

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; editing by Uttaresh.V)

