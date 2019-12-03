China Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 4

PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SSEC 0.3%, CSI300 0.4%, HSI -0.2%
HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.4%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.8%
HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.5%, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.0%
CNY official close 7.061 per dollar
FTSE China A50 +0.5%
SHANGHAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
Proper U.S.-China trade deal more important than timing-U.S. Commerce chief
FACTBOX-Trump has upended relationships with nine of 10 top U.S. trading partners
House debates Uighur bill demanding sanctions on senior Chinese officials
Hong Kong leader says U.S. law will hurt business confidence
EXCLUSIVE-White House considered kicking Huawei out of U.S. banking system - sources
Huawei urging suppliers to break the law by moving offshore - U.S. Commerce chief
U.S. judge disqualifies Huawei lawyer from fraud, sanctions case
China's restaurants feel the heat as pork supplies plunge
China's finance ministry publishes draft law on consumption tax
China has ample frozen pork supplies, agriculture ministry says
Data:
China issues $614 billion in local government bonds in Jan-Nov
Company moves:
In focus
China's Xiaomi launches online lending service in India
Xiaomi, Oppo to use Qualcomm's newest mobile phone chips
Huawei faces online storm in China over employee treatment
Alibaba raises further $1.7 bln in over-allotted shares in HK listing
China's Peking Founder races for cash as threat of dollar defaults looms
Daimler, Geely announce ride-hailing service in China
Earnings/Performance
Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology's 002157.SZ Jan-Nov hog sales up 40.9%
Seazen Holdings' 601155.SS Nov contract sales at about 24.2 bln yuan
Equity changes/IPOs
Lock-up period for Foxconn Industrial Internet's 601138.SS 230 mln shares to end on Dec 9
Lock-up period for Huaan Securities' 600909.SS 919 mln shares to end, trading to start from Dec 6
Shanghai Exchange filing shows block trade of Gigadevice Semiconductor's 603986.SS shares involving 216.9 mln yuan
Industrial Securities 601377.SS scraps a-share private placement due to policy changes
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
Unisplendour's 000938.SZ consortium wins land auction in Beijing for 6.6 bln yuan
