China stocks eye best week in years on audit, reopening hopes

By Rae Wee and Summer Zhen

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks soared and the yuan jumped on Friday, setting Hong Kong's Hang Seng on course for its best week in a decade, on hopes for twin relief in U.S.-China tension and COVID rules.

Bloomberg News reported initial U.S. inspections of audit papers at U.S.-listed Chinese companies - a long-running point of regulatory tension and risk - finished ahead of time, raising hopes that the U.S. officials were satisfied.

"The optimism right now is basically a removal of certain types of uncertainties that have been lingering ... but the outlook is really mixed," said Peiqian Liu, China economist at NatWest Markets in Singapore.

Changes to COVID policies have not been officially flagged and were forcefully dismissed by a foreign ministry spokesman earlier in the week. An early conclusion to audit checks has not been confirmed by either Chinese or U.S. officials and the Bloomberg report carried no comment from either side.

"I think that probably explains why Alibaba is up 20%, not 80%... but that can't discount the optimism we see right now," said Liu.

Alibaba shares 9988.HK were last up 13%. JD.com shares 9618.HK also rose 13%. The Hang Seng Tech index .HSTECH rose 8%. Onshore the blue-chip index .CSI300 rose 3.3%.

The yuan CNY=CFXS rose about 0.9% to 7.2410 per dollar, despite broad dollar gains elsewhere. CNY/

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Sam Holmes)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

