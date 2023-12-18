News & Insights

China stocks extend losses as weak recovery dampens sentiment

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

December 18, 2023 — 03:28 am EST

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks extended their decline on Monday, following five consecutive weekly losses, as risk sentiment remained weak after recent data showed sluggish economic recovery and policy signals from a top meeting failed to excite investors.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC both closed down 0.4%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI declined 1%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE fell 1.2%.

** Asian stocks slipped in a subdued start to a week where Japan's central bank might edge further away from its uber-easy policies, while a key reading on U.S. inflation is expected to underpin market pricing of interest rate cuts.

** The tone of the annual Central Economic Work Conference last week remained pro-growth, but "there was not much detail on specific easing measures, especially in the property market," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

** Recent economic data is mixed, but the macro picture of a weak property market and reluctant policy easing remains unchanged, Goldman Sachs added.

** Most sectors in mainland markets fell, with semiconductors .CSIH30184, new energy .CSI399808, media .CSI399971 and tourism .CSI930633 down between 1.6% and 2.4% and leading declines.

** Shares of Shanghai Guijiu Co 600696.SS, a spirit maker connected to struggling wealth manager Hywin, dropped 10% by the daily lower limit to its lowest level since April 2021.

** In Hong Kong, stocks in tech giants .HSTECH retreated 1.3%, and mainland developers .HSMPI declined 2.3%.

** Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) software developer SenseTime Group 0020.HK dropped 11.1% after the firm's founder Tang Xiaoou died late on Friday.

