China stocks extend fall as stimulus hopes dwindle

China keeps key lending benchmark steady for 4th straight month

Fed stays cautious on economy, says unemployment rebounding

HONG KONG, AUG 20 (Reuters) - Stocks in China fell for a second straight session on Thursday after the country kept a key interest rate steady, compounding expectations that Beijing will limit further stimulus.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 1.1% at 3,371.48 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 1.3%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS lower by 1.4%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 0.6% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down almost 1%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 2% while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 2.1% at 24,662.71.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT both fell 1.1%, while Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 lost 1.5%​.

** China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans steady, as expected, for the fourth straight month at its August fixing on Thursday.

** The print came after premier Li Keqiang stressed last week that China would not resort to a flood-like stimulus.

** Chinese A-shares were dragged down by expectations that interest rates will not go any lower, said Steven Leung, a Hong Kong-based executive director at UOB Kay Hian.

** "The market is worried about there may not be more much liquidity to come," he added.

** Several Federal Reserve policymakers sounded downbeat on the U.S. economy, warning that more easing might be need as a rebound in employment was already slowing.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 1.7% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down almost 1%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was 0.04% weaker at 6.9220 per U.S. dollar at 0422 GMT.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 10.5%, while the CSI300 is up 14.3%. Shanghai stocks have risen 1.9% this month.

(Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Aditya Soni)

