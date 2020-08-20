China stocks extend fall as stimulus hopes dwindle

Stocks in China fell for a second straight session on Thursday after the country kept a key interest rate steady, compounding expectations that Beijing will limit further stimulus.

SSEC -1.1%, CSI300 -1.3%, HSI -2.1%, HSCE -2%

China keeps key lending benchmark steady for 4th straight month

Fed stays cautious on economy, says unemployment rebounding

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 1.1% at 3,371.48 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 1.3%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS lower by 1.4%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 0.6% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down almost 1%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 2% while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 2.1% at 24,662.71.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT both fell 1.1%, while Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 lost 1.5%​.

** China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans steady, as expected, for the fourth straight month at its August fixing on Thursday.

** The print came after premier Li Keqiang stressed last week that China would not resort to a flood-like stimulus.

** Chinese A-shares were dragged down by expectations that interest rates will not go any lower, said Steven Leung, a Hong Kong-based executive director at UOB Kay Hian.

** "The market is worried about there may not be more much liquidity to come," he added.

** Several Federal Reserve policymakers sounded downbeat on the U.S. economy, warning that more easing might be need as a rebound in employment was already slowing.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 1.7% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down almost 1%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was 0.04% weaker at 6.9220 per U.S. dollar at 0422 GMT.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 10.5%, while the CSI300 is up 14.3%. Shanghai stocks have risen 1.9% this month.

(Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Noah.Sin@thomsonreuters.com; +852 5202 7991; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/noah_sin))

