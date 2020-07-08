Commodities

China stocks extend bull run for 7th day, close at multi-year highs

Contributor
Noah Sin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Shares in mainland China closed at multi-year highs on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to the seventh session, as hopes of an economic recovery, regulatory and retail support sustained the market's unabating rally.

Shanghai shares +1.7%, blue-chips +1.6%; both break new highs

Retail and regulatory backing keeps rally going for 7th day

Morgan Stanley raises indexes targets; UBS sees more upside

HONG KONG, July 8 (Reuters) - Shares in mainland China closed at multi-year highs on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to the seventh session, as hopes of an economic recovery, regulatory and retail support sustained the market's unabating rally.

** At close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was 1.7% higher at 3,403.44, its highest closing level since February 2018, while the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 ended up 1.6%, at its highest closing level since June 2015.

** The CSI300's financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS jumped 2.6%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 gained 0.3% and the real estate index .CSI000952 0.1%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC rose 1.9% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 2.3%, trading at its highest in almost five years.

** Surging volumes and a deluge of foreign money propelled equities last week after the government mouthpiece China Securities Journal called for a healthy bull market to aide Beijing's diplomatic hand on Monday.

** Morgan Stanley raised target prices for the CSI300, MSCI China, Hang Seng and H-share indexes. UBS' analysts said in a note on Wednesday the CSI300 could edge higher in the next three to six months on "buoyant earnings estimates for next year rather than a valuation re-rating."

** "The recent sharp rally in China's CSI300 Index reminds us this is an inefficient, retail-driven market," Nicholas Yeo, head of China equities at Aberdeen Standard, said in written comments. "What's important is not to follow the market blindly."

** The Shanghai index is up 11.6% and the CSI300 has risen 16.5% so far this year. Shanghai stocks are up 14% so far this month.

** About 58.71 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange. The volume in the previous trading session was 65.78 billion.

(Reporting by Noah Sin; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Noah.Sin@thomsonreuters.com; +852 5202 7991; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/noah_sin))

