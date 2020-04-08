China Stocks Expected To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last nine trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had risen more than 120 points or 4.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,815-point plateau although it figures to move higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm on optimism regarding both the coronavirus and the crude oil price war. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The SCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index eased 5.39 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 2,815.37 after trading between 2,800.30 and 2,823.21. The Shenzhen Composite Index dipped 2.73 points or 0.16 percent to end at 1,740.65.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.39 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.57 percent, China Construction Bank sank 0.78 percent, China Merchants Bank dropped 0.92 percent, China Life Insurance tumbled 2.05 percent, Ping An Insurance retreated 0.83 percent, PetroChina fell 0.64 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) eased 0.22 percent, Gemdale tanked 2.88 percent, Poly Developments was up 0.07 percent, China Vanke dipped 0.41 percent and China Shenhua Energy and China Minsheng Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks fluctuated early in Wednesday's trade before surging in the afternoon.

The Dow soared 779.71 points or 3.44 percent to finish at 23,433.57, while the NASDAQ spiked 203.64 points or 2.58 percent to 8,090.90 and the S&P 500 surged 90.57 points or 3.41 percent to end at 2,749.98.

Stocks continued to benefit from optimism that some of the countries hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic are flattening the infection curve as the number of new cases has decreased in recent days after reaching a peak last Friday.

Further buying interest was generated in reaction to news Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination - which soothed investors concerned about the self-described Democratic Socialist enacting his more progressive policies.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, rebounding from losses in previous sessions ahead of today's crucial production meeting between OPEC and its allies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $1.46 or 6.2 percent at $25.09 a barrel.

