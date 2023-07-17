News & Insights

China stocks ends lower as GDP growth disappoints; typhoon halts HK trading

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

July 17, 2023 — 03:36 am EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

Updates with market closing levels

SHANGHAI, July 17 (Reuters) - China stocks closed down on Monday, after data showed the country's economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter as demand weakened at home and abroad, raising pressure on policymakers to deliver more stimulus to shore up activity.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 ended 0.8% lower, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC declined 0.9%.

** The Hong Kong market was closed for the day due to approaching Typhoon Talim.

** On a year-on-year basis, China's GDP expanded 6.3% in the second quarter, accelerating from 4.5% in the first three months of the year, but the rate was below the forecast for growth of 7.3%.

** Data also showed China's property sales between June and May showed the largest monthly drop this year, based on sales by floor area, and investment in property also slumped.

** "To counteract persistent growth headwinds, we expect more (targeted) easing measures in coming months, with a focus on fiscal, housing and consumption, although the magnitude of stimulus should be smaller than in previous easing cycles," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

** Most sectors fell. Energy companies .CSIEN tumbled 2.4%, while shares in banks .CSI000134 and media .CSI399971 lost 1.5% and 1.9%, respectively.

** Separately, China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans and kept the interest rate unchanged as expected on Monday, however markets expect authorities will need to unleash more stimulus to support slowing economic growth.

** All eyes are on an expected Politburo meeting later this month, when top leaders could chart the policy course for the rest of the year.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Rashmi Aich)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.