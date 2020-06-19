US Markets

China stocks end week higher as Beijing pledges reforms, liquidity support

Contributor
Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

China stocks rose on Friday to finish the week higher, led by gains on the start-up board, as investors cheered Beijing's pledge for reforms and liquidity support to bolster the world's second-largest economy.

SHANGHAI, June 19 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Friday to finish the week higher, led by gains on the start-up board, as investors cheered Beijing's pledge for reforms and liquidity support to bolster the world's second-largest economy.

** The Shanghai Composite index .SSEC closed up 0.96% at 2,967.63, while the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 ended 1.34% higher.

** Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext .CNT gained 2.4% to a more than four-year high, as regulators revamped its listing system.

** For the week, SSEC gained 1.6%, while CSI300 advanced 2.4%. The start-up board index climbed 5.1%, posting its best week in four months.

** Chinese policymakers pledged that the government would maintain ample liquidity in the financial system in the second half of the year, pushing investors to look past a threat from U.S. President Donald Trump about cutting ties with China.

** Risk appetite also improved after the chief epidemiologist of China's Center for Diseases Prevention and Control said that the outbreak in Beijing had been brought under control.

** Unlike the U.S. or Europe, where many are defiant of pandemic restrictions, "China has a different set of political system that ensures much stronger control of the society. So don't worry," said Fan Jianping, hedge fund manager at Shanghai Anything Investment Co.

** Global index publisher FTSE Russels' plan to complete the final stage of its Phase I China A-share inclusion on Friday also helped the sentiment. Yuekai Securities expects it will attract about $3.6 billion of foreign inflows.

** Investors bought a net 21 billion yuan worth of A-shares via the Stock Connect linking Hong Kong and mainland, according to Refinitiv data.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.53%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 0.55%.

** At 0707 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0749 per U.S. dollar, 0.19% firmer than the previous close of 7.0883.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    19 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular