China stocks end roughly flat in quiet holiday trading

China stocks ended roughly flat on Wednesday in quiet trading, as many overseas financial markets were closed for Christmas.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 0.1%, to 3,990.87, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was flat at 2,981.88.

** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a ceremony to sign the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal agreed to this month.

** China will step up support for employment to cope with rising pressure on job security due to internal and external challenges, the cabinet said on Tuesday, as the world's second-largest economy slows.

** "At present, China's employment situation is generally stable, but risks and challenges at home and abroad are increasing and the pressure to stabilise employment is increasing," the State Council said in a statement.

** The real estate sector .CSI000952 slipped 0.3%, after China said it will curb financial risks in the rental housing market.

** Around the region, Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.20%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.9923 per U.S. dollar, 0.21% firmer than the previous close of 7.007.

** As of 07:05 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 25.73% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

