China stocks end lower on Ukraine crisis, inflation worries

Contributor
Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China and Hong Kong stocks extended losses to close lower on Tuesday after hitting multi-year troughs in the previous session, as little progress in Ukraine talks, inflation worries, and domestic coronavirus outbreaks weighed on markets.

Adds Hong Kong stocks' closing levels

SHANGHAI, March 8 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks extended losses to close lower on Tuesday after hitting multi-year troughs in the previous session, as little progress in Ukraine talks, inflation worries, and domestic coronavirus outbreaks weighed on markets.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 ended 2.0% lower at 4,265.39, the lowest since July 1, 2020. The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 2.4% to 3,293.53, the lowest since Nov 4, 2020.

** Oil prices firmed and Asian shares fell as Ukraine peace talks made little headway and the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia triggered investor fears over inflation and slowing economic growth.

** "Surging commodity prices, including crude oil, aroused inflation concerns among A-share investors," said Zhang Siyi, a stock index futures analyst at Nanhua Futures. "A slump in global markets also dented investor sentiment."

** China's policies to stabilise economic growth could build a solid bottom line for the country's A-share markets, state-owned Securities Times said on Tuesday.

** Mainland China reported 325 new coronavirus cases on March 7, compared with 327 a day earlier.

** China's state planner will step up efforts to stabilise domestic grain prices and will also seek stable coal prices and energy security, officials said on Monday.

** Shares in Resource .CSI000805, energy .CSIEN, non-ferrous metal .CSI000811 and coal .CSI000820 closed down between 4.2% and 5.5%.

** New energy stocks .CSI399808 retreated 2.2%, with new energy vehicles .CSI399976 plunging 3.7%.

** Real estate developers .CSI000952 tumbled 3.4% amid debt woes in the sector, and banks .CSI000951 lost 2.2%.

** Bucking the trend, the CSI Liquor Index .CSI399997 gained 0.2%, with liquor maker giant Kweichow Moutai 600519.SS up 2.7% on robust profit growth.

** The Hang Seng index .HSI fell 1.4% to 20,765.87, the lowest since July 8, 2016. The China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 2.4% to 7,237.80, the lowest since March 12, 2009.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index .HSTECH extended losses by 3.2% to a new low, while Alibaba 9988.HK edged up 0.9%.

** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong .HSMPI declined 4.3%, with Logan Group 3380.HK plunging 13.2% after Fitch and Moody's downgraded the developer, citing large amount of debt maturities in the next nine months and increasing refinancing risks.

** Yuzhou Group 1628.HK fell 10.4% as it failed to make payment of $21.25 mln interest on the 8.5% senior notes due 2023.

** Consumer staples .HSCICS and energy stocks .HSCIE tumbled roughly 4.3% each, while materials .HSCIM plummeted 6.4%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters