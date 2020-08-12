China stocks end lower on souring global sentiment, soft loan growth

Contributor
Noah Sin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Chinese shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday after global market sentiment soured on the prospect of a swift U.S. stimulus boost and as domestic data showed softer growth in bank lending.

Shanghai shares fall 0.6%, blue-chips down 0.7%

A-shares uptrend tails off as investors take profits globally

New bank loans fall more than expected

HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday after global market sentiment soured on the prospect of a swift U.S. stimulus boost and as domestic data showed softer growth in bank lending.

** The Shanghai Composite index .SSEC closed down 0.6% at 3,319.27. The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 0.7%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC lost 1.3%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT fell almost 2% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 dropped 2.2%​.

** The Chinese market tracked Asian peers .MIAPJ0000PUS and pulled back in early trade on uncertainties around the U.S. stimulus package. The regional sell-off ran out of steam in late session, helping Chinese shares limit their losses. MKTS/GLOB

** "We have seen profit-taking across the board, with a huge pull-back in tech stocks worldwide. That is affecting sentiment here," said Alex Wong, director at Ample Finance Group. "There has been a good run and people are willing to take some profit off the table."

** Chinese banks extended 992.7 billion yuan ($142.82 billion) in new yuan loans in July, down sharply from 1.81 trillion yuan in June and falling short of analysts' expectations, data from People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Tuesday showed.

** Broad credit and liquidity growth quickened slightly. A stronger-than-expected rebound in activity in the second quarter has reduced the urgency for the PBOC to ease policy further, Reuters previously learnt.

** Recent lending numbers "show the recent policy direction remains steady, limiting expectations of further loosening," Dongguan Securities' analysts wrote in a note.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was 0.05% weaker at 6.9501 per U.S. dollar at 0716 GMT.

** The Shanghai stock index is up 8.8% this year and the CSI300 has risen 13.5%. Shanghai stocks are up 0.3% this month.

** About 37.83 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, less than the previous session's 40.05 billion.

(Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Noah.Sin@thomsonreuters.com; +852 5202 7991; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/noah_sin))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More