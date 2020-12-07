China stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions

Contributor
Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China stocks fell on Monday, dragged down by financials, due to worries over heightened Sino-U.S. tensions, although upbeat trade data narrowed losses.

SHANGHAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Monday, dragged down by financials, due to worries over heightened Sino-U.S. tensions, although upbeat trade data narrowed losses.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 0.9%, to 5,022.24, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC declined 0.8% to 3,416.60.

** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext .CNT slipped 0.2%, while STAR50 index .STAR50 added 0.1%.

** Falling the most, the CSI300 banks index .CSI000951 dropped 2.2%, while the CSI300 financials index .CSI300FS slid 2%.

** The United States is preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong, according to three sources, including a U.S. official, familiar with the matter.

** The news came after the United States on Thursday added China's top chipmaker, SMIC 0981.HK, and oil giant CNOOC 0883.HK to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies.

** China's senior diplomat Wang Yi said on Monday he hoped and believed that U.S. policy on China could eventually "return to objectivity and rationality".

** Losses were contained after customs data showed that China's exports in November rose 21.1% from a year earlier, after 11.4% growth in October, while imports grew 4.5% last month from a 4.7% expansion in October.

** A brisk factory recovery in China from coronavirus shutdowns earlier this year has far outpaced reopenings seen in major trading partners, many of which are still struggling with outbreaks.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.83%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 0.76%.

** At 07:08 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.5411 per U.S. dollar, 0.17% weaker than the previous close of 6.53.

** As of 07:09 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 45.21% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Richard Pullin)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters