China stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions

SHANGHAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Monday, dragged down by financials, due to worries over heightened Sino-U.S. tensions, although upbeat trade data narrowed losses.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 0.9%, to 5,022.24, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC declined 0.8% to 3,416.60.

** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext .CNT slipped 0.2%, while STAR50 index .STAR50 added 0.1%.

** Falling the most, the CSI300 banks index .CSI000951 dropped 2.2%, while the CSI300 financials index .CSI300FS slid 2%.

** The United States is preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong, according to three sources, including a U.S. official, familiar with the matter.

** The news came after the United States on Thursday added China's top chipmaker, SMIC 0981.HK, and oil giant CNOOC 0883.HK to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies.

** China's senior diplomat Wang Yi said on Monday he hoped and believed that U.S. policy on China could eventually "return to objectivity and rationality".

** Losses were contained after customs data showed that China's exports in November rose 21.1% from a year earlier, after 11.4% growth in October, while imports grew 4.5% last month from a 4.7% expansion in October.

** A brisk factory recovery in China from coronavirus shutdowns earlier this year has far outpaced reopenings seen in major trading partners, many of which are still struggling with outbreaks.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.83%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 0.76%.

** At 07:08 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.5411 per U.S. dollar, 0.17% weaker than the previous close of 6.53.

** As of 07:09 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 45.21% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Richard Pullin)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.